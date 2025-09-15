A whale sold 5,171 ETH in the past hour, losing $206,000

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x172b sold 5,171 ETH (worth US$23.79 million) at an average price of US$4,601 in the past hour, resulting in a loss of US$206,000.

The whale bought these 5,171 ETH at an average price of $4,641 two days ago due to FOMO sentiment.