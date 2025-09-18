A whale sold all of its approximately 938,000 LINK holdings in exchange for 21.46 million USDT

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold all 938,489 LINK tokens it held at a price of US$22.87 per token, exchanging them for 21.46 million USDT and making a profit of US$231,000.
A month ago, the whale used 4,806 ETH (worth $21.23 million) to purchase these LINK tokens through five different wallets.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.