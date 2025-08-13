A whale sold approximately $4.4 million worth of $WLFI at an average price of $0.17 two weeks ago, missing out on potential profits of over $5 million.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the pre-sale market price of $WLFI tokens in WhalesMarket reached US$0.37, an increase of about 25 times compared to the initial pre-sale price.

The whale with the address 0xe267 sold approximately $4.4 million worth of $WLFI at an average price of $0.17 two weeks ago, missing out on potential profits of over $5 million. Meanwhile, the whale with the address 0xebe purchased approximately $628,000 worth of $WLFI at an average price of $0.169, leaving him with an unrealized profit of approximately $750,000.