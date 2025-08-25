Aave Denies Rumours of Getting 7% of WLFI Tokens

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 04:33
Altcoins

Rumors that Aave had secured a large allocation of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI tokens sparked a wave of speculation in the crypto market this week – but the WLFI team has now firmly denied the claims.

According to statements shared with Wu Blockchain, the team said chatter about Aave receiving 7% of WLFI’s supply was “false and unfounded.”

The story first gained traction on X, where a community member pointed to an old proposal suggesting AaveDAO could one day share in protocol fees from WLFI integrations on Aave v3. That post also claimed a 7% allocation of WLFI tokens had been agreed upon.

The rumor snowballed when Aave founder Stani.eth responded with a cryptic “yes” in the comments, describing the speculation as “the art of the agreement.”

Traders quickly ran with the story, assigning a potential $2.7 billion value to Aave’s supposed WLFI stake — a figure nearly half of Aave’s own fully diluted valuation.

Despite the denials, AAVE’s price reacted strongly to the buzz. The token climbed more than 7% in a single day, trading at $354 at press time and pushing its market cap past $5.3 billion.

For now, the WLFI team insists there is no such deal, though the flare-up highlights how quickly rumors can ripple through the DeFi sector and spark sharp market moves.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

