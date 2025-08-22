Aave Deploys $70B on Aptos to Tap Stablecoin Liquidity

The boom of stablecoins and the crypto industry breathed a contrastive and lively breath. To some speculative frenzy responds the quest for efficiency of others. Amid this turmoil, Aave advances by leaps and bounds. Backed by $70 billion in aggregated deposits, the protocol expands its territory on Aptos, a non-EVM blockchain designed for performance. A disruptive strategy, designed to chase speed, security, and new liquidity flows all at once. A new chapter of DeFi is being written, between institutional ambitions and technical pragmatism.

