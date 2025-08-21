The post Aave Expands to Aptos with First Non-EVM Deployment appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Aave has launched on the Aptos blockchain, marking its first deployment outside the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) environment. This move is part of Aave’s broader multichain strategy to grow its decentralized finance (DeFi) presence across multiple networks. By entering Aptos, Aave aims to tap into a new user base and offer its lending and borrowing services on a faster, scalable blockchain. This step highlights Aave’s commitment to innovation and expanding DeFi accessibility.
