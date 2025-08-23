Aave founder Stani.eth responded that the relevant agreements of the WLFI proposal are still valid

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to the WLFI proposal, Aave, as its lending ecosystem partner, will receive 7% of the total token supply. A community user posted on the X platform asking whether the relevant agreement is valid. Aave founder Stani.eth responded with a "Yep" and described the community rumors as "the art of the deal."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.