Aave Hits Record $73.2 Billion in Deposits as DeFi Market Surges

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/15 22:31
DeFi
DEFI$0.001683-3.99%
AaveToken
AAVE$296.07-3.01%

Popular decentralized lending platform, Aave AAVE $299.2 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $4.56 B Vol. 24h: $333.31 M , has set a new record in deposits and total value locked (TVL), signaling renewed investor confidence in the DeFi sector.

Founder Stan Kulechov announced that net deposits have just hit $73.2 billion, declaring on X that “DeFi will win.”

According to data by DefiLlama, Aave’s TVL climbed from $31 billion to $41.85 billion over the past month. This allowed the platform to surpass staking giant Lido LDO $1.19 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $1.06 B Vol. 24h: $83.55 M , which now holds $39.58 billion in TVL.

Overall, the broader DeFi market has surged above $160 billion, a level not seen since April 2022. Ethereum ETH $4 528 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $546.40 B Vol. 24h: $33.59 B continues to dominate with $94.5 billion in locked assets, while Solana SOL $234.8 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $127.37 B Vol. 24h: $11.00 B follows at $12.7 billion.

The rapid influx of liquidity into major protocols suggests that investors are seeking yield in decentralized markets beyond just Bitcoin BTC $114 951 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $42.26 B and Ethereum. Historically, when capital flows into blue-chip DeFi names such as Aave and Lido, it often spills into altcoins, particularly related to DeFi.

With investor appetite returning, market watchers believe Aave is well-positioned to maintain its leadership.

AAVE Faces Short-Term Price Pressure

Meanwhile, the platform’s native token AAVE has struggled to match the hype due to broader market uncertainty on September 15. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading near $298 with a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, down about 4.5% in the past 24 hours.

AAVE recently faced rejection near its 30-day simple moving average around $312. The current price level around $298 corresponds to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, making it a critical area of support.

A decisive break below the current price could lead to a pullback toward $276. Bulls will need to defend the $298-$305 range to prevent deeper losses.

Despite these short-term headwinds, the longer-term outlook remains favorable. Over the past year, AAVE’s value has more than doubled, adding roughly $2.5 billion in market cap.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Presale Surpasses $16M

Amid the booming DeFi sector, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is rapidly turning heads as one of the most talked-about new crypto projects, with its presale already raking in nearly $16 million.

What sets Bitcoin Hyper apart is its bold vision: building the first full ecosystem directly on Bitcoin, enabling memes, DeFi tokens, and even NFTs to run natively on the world’s most famous blockchain.

Presale Details of Bitcoin Hyper

  • Ticker: HYPER
  • Price: 0.012925
  • Amount Raised: $16 million

The HYPER token is the core of the project. It is used for payments, governance, and staking. Early supporters are being rewarded with a high staking return of 71% APY, which has drawn even more attention to the crypto presale.

If you’re curious about promising tokenomics, check out our guide on how to buy Bitcoin Hyper and get involved in one of the most talked-about new crypto projects.

next

The post Aave Hits Record $73.2 Billion in Deposits as DeFi Market Surges appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

A 27-year old Tel Aviv resident was recently arrested by police for allegedly spying on Israeli public officials for Iran. He was reportedly paid thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for his efforts. According to a recent news reports by i24…
Telcoin
TEL$0.004989-1.67%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00683-0.14%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0201-0.49%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 14:46
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1372-5.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002486-4.67%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004561-2.81%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being