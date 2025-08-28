Aave Horizon Integrates Chainlink SmartData for Institutional DeFi Lending

Aave Horizon adopts Chainlink SmartData NAVLink feeds letting institutions borrow against tokenized RWAs.

Integration expands with Proof of Reserve, SmartAUM, securing onchain loans backed by treasuries, credit, equities.

Aave Labs has introduced Horizon, its new institutional lending platform built on a permissioned version of Aave V3, giving large investors a way to borrow stablecoins backed by tokenized U.S. Treasuries and collateralized loan obligations.

The project secures its lending activity through Chainlink SmartData, beginning with NAVLink feeds. This partnership aims to strengthen transparency and create an institutional-grade framework for borrowing against tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

By adopting Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve and SmartAUM later in its integration plan, Horizon aims to further elevate risk management standards and boost institutional involvement in the DeFi sector.

Tokenized Asset Market Hits Over $26 Billion

The tokenized RWA market is now worth $26.6 billion, with more than half hosted by Ethereum. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund alone contains nearly $2.4 billion in Treasurys, with Tether’s and Paxos’ tokenized gold at $1.26 billion and $945 million respectively.

Ripple and Boston Consulting forecasted earlier this year that tokenization would hit $19 trillion in 2033, although Deutsche Bank’s Sabih Behzad had doubts about the magnitude of that number. Centrifuge CEO Bhaji Illuminati noted that the opportunity lies not just in tokenizing assets, but in use cases enabled once they exist on-chain.

Kevin Rusher, RAAC founder, called the sector surpassing the $20 billion mark a “strong signal” in a market where a majority of other segments are in losses. This is a sign of sustained institutional demand for RWAs.

Expanding Collateral and Institutional Reach

Horizon’s launch is a collaboration between Circle, VanEck, Hamilton Lane, Superstate, WisdomTree, and several other companies. Investors validated through KYC would borrow USDC, RLUSD, and Aave’s GHO stablecoin in a customized lending ecosystem.

Aave founder Stani Kulechov revealed Horizon had been created for the “growth of tokenized real-world collateral,” and indicated interest in diversifying forms of collateral in order to include private equity.He speculated businesses like SpaceX or Stripe would one day become tokenized to provide access to unique investment prospects.

Horizon’s launch signifies an increased convergence between traditional capital markets and blockchain-powered lending. With compliance-friendly protocols and secured lending markets made possible by Chainlink’s infrastructure, Aave Horizon represents a protected bridge for tokenized assets to access DeFi.

