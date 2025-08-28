Aave launches institutional stablecoin lending platform Horizon in partnership with Centrifuge, Circle, others

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/28 04:50
RealLink
REAL$0.05775-0.58%
AaveToken
AAVE$321.28-2.97%
Allo
RWA$0.005539-2.25%
  • Aave Labs has launched Horizon, a platform that permits stablecoin loans backed by tokenized RWAs.
  • The platform launched in partnership with Centrifuge, Circle, Ethena and VanEck.
  • AAVE is down over 3% in the past 24 hours despite the development.

Aave Labs has debuted Horizon, a platform that enables stablecoin lending against tokenized real-world assets (RWA), in partnership with Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge and WisdomTree.

Aave Labs rolls out institutional stablecoin lending platform Horizon

Aave Labs, the entity behind decentralized lending protocol Aave, launched Horizon, an institutional platform for borrowing stablecoins against tokenized RWAs on Wednesday.

Horizon, which runs on Aave V3, is designed to provide 24/7 borrowing infrastructure that meets institutional standards, drawing insights from Aave's institutional DeFi framework, Arc.

The platform will enable select companies, including Centrifuge, Circle, VanEck, and WisdomTree, to utilize their tokenized funds as collateral for stablecoin loans.

At launch, eligible collateral will include Centrifuge's JAAA and JTRSY, Circle's USYC and Superstate's USTB. Investors can borrow Aave's decentralized stablecoin GHO and USDC against their collateral.

"The era of tokenized real-world assets is here and will reshape global finance. To unlock unprecedented liquidity and accelerate this transformation, Horizon will create products to bridge TradFi and DeFi, with GHO as the essential liquidity source and the Aave ecosystem as its foundation," said Stani Kulechov, founder of Aave Labs.

Horizon also relies on Chainlink's SmartData infrastructure, including On-chain NAV, which brings real-time valuation of tokenized funds on-chain. 

"We are very excited to be a key partner for Aave's Horizon plan and are looking forward to enabling it to be highly secure, reliable, and connected to leading financial institutions," said Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink.

Aave Labs first disclosed Horizon in March, claiming it will enable the firm to tap into the fast-growing $26 billion tokenized funds market by helping institutions turn those assets into usable capital.

The move follows a rise in institutional adoption of stablecoins, coupled with growing interest in tokenized RWAs. Financial firms, including BlackRock and Franklin Templeton, have already launched tokenized funds, while JPMorgan is testing tokenized transactions via its Kinexys blockchain.

"The true potential of RWAs isn't just in tokenization, it's in what you can do once those assets are on-chain," Centrifuge CEO Bhaji Illuminati stated.

AAVE is down 3.5% over the past 24 hours despite the development.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1275-1.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003122-5.59%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007698-1.91%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes

The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes

Recently, Kadena, a well-established public chain founded in 2016, announced the launch of an incentive plan of up to US$50 million. This move seems to be intended to return to the spotlight of the cryptocurrency market through the current popular RWA track.
Movement
MOVE$0.1231+0.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002974+0.81%
Allo
RWA$0.005535-2.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 14:46
Share
SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

Despite all the talk about cryptocurrency changing how we pay for things, most businesses still won’t touch digital money with a ten-foot pole. The reason is pretty obvious: crypto prices are all over the place. Bitcoin might be sitting at $60,000 in the morning, then drop to $55,000 by lunchtime. No shop owner wants to.. The post SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Threshold
T$0.01625+0.30%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0937+5.28%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/20 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes

SpacePay Lets You Pay with Crypto Without the Price Rollercoaster, Presale Ongoing

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?