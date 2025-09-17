Abu Dhabi-Based Company ORQO Group Aims to Build Yield Platform for Ripple’s Stablecoin! Details Here

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:38
Following its European licenses, ORQO Group has officially launched in the Middle East. Based in Abu Dhabi, the company has launched with $370 million in assets under management (AUM) and aims to establish a yield platform specifically for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

ORQO Launches in Abu Dhabi with $370 Million in Assets

ORQO was created by merging four organizations from the traditional finance and digital asset ecosystems: Mount TFI, a Polish private debt fund; Monterra Capital, a Malta-based multi-strategy digital hedge fund; Nextrope, a blockchain engineering studio; and Soil, a DeFi protocol compliant with the EU’s MiCA regulation.

Licensed in Poland and Malta, the group is now awaiting approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSR) at Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM). “We’ve put all the pieces together to become a global on-chain asset manager,” CEO Nicholas Motz said in a statement.

The company’s vision is part of a growing trend to bring traditional financial instruments like private credit, U.S. Treasury bonds, and trade finance to the blockchain. This process is known as “real-world asset tokenization” (RWA).

The RWA market has already reached $30 billion. According to a joint report by Ripple and BCG, this space is projected to reach $18.9 trillion by 2033.

ORQO’s DeFi protocol, Soil, will combine tokenized private lending, real estate, and hedge fund strategies with stablecoin investments. The next phase plans to open private lending pools to holders of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, providing regular returns to institutional treasuries and protocols.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/abu-dhabi-based-company-orqo-group-aims-to-build-yield-platform-for-ripples-stablecoin-details-here/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
