Action Required for All Users: Account Activation -WLFI

By: Coinstats
2025/08/25 22:28
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09724-4.04%
USD1
USD1$0.9999-0.01%
USDCoin
USDC$1-0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304-7.38%

BitcoinWorld

Action Required for All Users: Account Activation -WLFI

The $WLFI token is set to begin trading on September 1st, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST 📅. The necessary smart contracts for the Token Generation Event (TGE) have been deployed and tested.

Action Required for All Users: Account Activation

A key feature of the new token contract is that all users must activate their account before they can claim any $WLFI tokens.

  • How it works: Activation requires an off-chain signature from an address controlled by the WLFI team. This is a common practice used to enforce compliance.
  • When to do it: You can activate your account at any time, both before or after trading goes live. The feature to activate accounts is expected to be available starting tomorrow.
  • Claiming: The vesting contract will automatically check if your account is activated before processing any claims.

Launch & Liquidity Details

The development team has successfully deployed the vesting and token contracts. They also tested adding liquidity pools on Uniswap V3.

  • Tested Pairs: $WLFI paired with USDC, USDT, and USD1.
  • Trading Fees: Test transactions indicated a 1% fee for the USDC and USDT pools and a 0.3% fee for the USD1 pool.

Note for “Legacy Users”

A specific group referred to as “legacy users” will be required to reallocate their $WLFI tokens to a new wallet address before they are able to claim. The team is expected to provide more information soon on who qualifies as a legacy user.

This post Action Required for All Users: Account Activation -WLFI first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001029-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071--%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.01016-8.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0573-13.44%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-8.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003462-9.20%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008261-6.29%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

Bitcoin Boom Could Send Strategy Stock Soaring, XRP Lawyer Claims