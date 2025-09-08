ADA Price Prediction Points to $1 but Traders See Higher Growth in Layer Brett

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/08 23:36
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002231+29.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5281+1.93%
Cardano
ADA$0.8634+4.04%

The ADA price is edging closer to the $1 mark, a level many in the Cardano community have been waiting for. But while ADA continues its slow climb, traders are looking elsewhere for bigger opportunities. That’s where Layer Brett comes in.

Built on Ethereum Layer 2, this memecoin has already raised over $2.8 million in its crypto presale, with tokens priced at just $0.0055. Many believe it could deliver far higher growth than ADA during the 2025 bull run.

ADA shows steady but limited progress

Cardano has carved out a place as a respected smart contract platform. Known for its peer-reviewed development, it appeals to those who value stability and methodical growth. ADA hit an all-time high of $3.10 back in 2021, proving its long-term vision, but today the ADA price hovers around $0.85.

Resistance at $0.85 has been difficult to break, and without a major catalyst, its movements often feel rangebound.

For investors looking for explosive growth, that’s not enough. This is where Layer Brett offers a different story, one built on agility, speed, and meme-driven community energy.

Why Layer Brett could deliver more

Unlike ADA, which is tied to a large market cap and slower development cycles, Layer Brett is entering the market as a low-cap crypto gem. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it handles 10,000 transactions per second with gas fees around $0.0001. That makes it not just another meme token but a high-performance blockchain project.

Early buyers of $LBRETT can also stake immediately, with rewards that reach into the tens of thousands of percent APY. While these high figures decrease as more participants join, the opportunity for early adopters is massive.

  • Entry price: $0.0055 in presale
  • Transaction speed: 10,000 TPS
  • Gas fees: near-zero costs
  • Staking rewards: up to 850% APY

Market outlook: ADA vs. Layer Brett

The latest Cardano news has focused on upgrades like the Plomin hard fork, showing that the ecosystem is still growing. But the market remains cautious. The ADA price prediction points to a push toward $1 if resistance is broken, and possibly $1.20 in the right conditions. Still, that’s a modest gain compared to what traders expect from new projects.

Layer Brett, by contrast, is still at the presale stage. At $0.0055, its market cap is tiny compared to ADA, leaving far more room for exponential growth. Analysts believe it could be among the next 100x altcoins in the upcoming bull run of 2025, especially as Ethereum Layer 2 solutions are projected to process trillions annually by 2027.

Why traders are excited about Layer Brett

The appeal isn’t just technical. Layer Brett brings meme energy into the mix, giving it viral potential similar to Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, but with real utility behind it. Its roadmap includes gamified staking, NFT integrations, and bridging solutions for cross-chain interoperability. On top of that, the team has announced a $1 million giveaway to boost early adoption.

It’s this combination of fun and function that has traders suggesting it could outpace ADA price growth in 2025.

Conclusion

The ADA price prediction may point to a steady climb toward $1, but Layer Brett offers something different: the chance for explosive returns from a low entry point. With a presale price of $0.0055, staking rewards up to 850% APY, and Ethereum Layer 2 scalability, it’s positioned as a standout crypto presale.

For those who don’t want to settle for slow gains, Layer Brett could be the project that delivers far more than ADA in the next cycle.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post ADA Price Prediction Points to $1 but Traders See Higher Growth in Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$214.43+5.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.12941-12.72%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.240562+13.84%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1323+5.58%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/08 23:10
Share
BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

The post BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine has crossed a new milestone, building its Ethereum reserves to more than 2 million ETH and solidifying its role as the largest corporate holder of the asset. The company announced on Sept. 8 that its balance sheet now exceeds $9.21 billion, split between holdings of 2,069,443 ETH, 192 Bitcoin, and $266 million in cash. These significant holdings now make it the second global treasury company behind the Bitcoin-focused Strategy Inc (MSTR), which owns 636,505 BTC valued at $71 billion. Moreover, data from the Strategic ETH Reserve shows that BitMine’s holdings surpass the combined total of the next five largest Ethereum treasuries. SharpLink Gaming comes second with 837,230 ETH, while The Ether Machine holds 495,360 ETH. BitMine’s Ethereum strategy Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee explained that BitMine views Ethereum as a cornerstone of the next decade in financial markets. He pointed to Wall Street’s growing blockchain adoption and the rise of agentic artificial intelligence as key forces driving demand. According to him, these developments are creating a structural “supercycle” for Ethereum to thrive and “lead a greater transformation of today’s financial system.” As a result, the firm has set a long-term target of owning 5% of the total ETH supply. With its current holdings close to 2%, BitMine has already covered nearly 40% of that path. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, BitMine’s Ethereum-heavy activities have lifted its profile on Wall Street. According to Fundstrat, the company’s stock trades an average daily dollar volume of $1.7 billion, ranking 30th among all US-listed equities. That places it between Bank of America (29th) and Exxon Mobil (31st), signaling how crypto-linked equities are increasingly competing with traditional blue-chip stocks for…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,344.36+1.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008553-11.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 22:54
Share

Trending News

More

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Best Crypto Presale: Bitmain Lawsuit Shakes Markets as DeepSnitch AI Racks Up Buyers

BitMine amasses over 2 million Ethereum for its reserves

Dogecoin Rally Stalls as Sell Signal Emerges

SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF Approval Again