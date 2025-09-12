ADA Targets $3 on Fed Cuts

Altcoin markets may be breaking out of recent tight ranges, with smaller-cap tokens showing early strength.

Predictions suggest ADA could rally 30% or more if the Fed cuts rates in September.

ADA has risen over 150% in the past year, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Altcoin markets have been moving in tight ranges for weeks, testing both the patience and conviction of traders. Each attempt to break higher was met with resistance, leading to repeated pullbacks. But now, the trend appears to be changing.

Market data shows that smaller-cap tokens outside the top 10 are starting to move. The timing seems to be perfect. Upcoming inflation data, including producer and consumer price indexes, could add more fuel to the move if they come in lower.

Related: Top 4 ‘Low Risk High Gains’ Altcoins To Buy Before September 17

Fed’s September Decision Could Drive ADA Toward $3

Given these altcoin chart patterns and upcoming decisions, a prediction is making the rounds that if the Fed follows through with cuts in September, ADA could rally by 30% or more, potentially pushing the price toward the $3 mark.

How Has ADA Performed Compared to Other Coins?

Over the past year, ADA rose more than 150%, outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The token recently climbed to $0.88 and continues to hold strong support levels.

What Do Analysts See on the Charts?

Analyst Michael van de Poppe has observed that ADA has stayed above the 20-week moving average on both its Bitcoin and Tether trading pairs. He described this as an important signal that momentum is shifting in favor of buyers.

On the ADA/BTC chart, the coin has held support near 0.00000780 BTC. Poppe pointed out that the next key level sits at 0.00001536 BTC, which would mark a significant move higher if tested.

Source: X

The stability of this range hints that ADA is building a stronger base.

Could ADA Reach New Highs?

On the ADA/USDT chart, Cardano is trading inside a range between $0.74 and $1.24. This move could mark the first wave upward for ADA and later in 2025 or in 2026 the market could see a new all-time high.

Source: X

He added that some altcoins have already started to show strength and ADA is one of them. The ability to stay above the 20-week moving average and hold important support levels is what gives him confidence that Cardano still has more room to grow.

Related: Altcoin Season Index Hits 71 as Ethereum and TOTAL3 Signal Breakout