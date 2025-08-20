AEON Integrates OpenEden’s cUSDO into Crypto Platform as Demand for Tokenized U.S. Treasuries Heats

AEON, a modular cryptocurrency payment protocol, today announced a strategic alliance with OpenEden, a RWA tokenization platform, to bring the latter’s tokenized money market fund into its crypto trading platform. This is a huge milestone for AEON as this alliance enabled it to integrate its crypto trading applications with traditional financial solutions, providing new opportunities for institutional investors.

AEON is a cryptocurrency payment network designed to facilitate digital asset payments and improve real-world engagement. On the other hand, OpenEden is a Singapore-based real-world asset tokenization network that allows investors to invest in US Treasury Bills.

The Bold Step by AEON

The integration of OpenEden’s cUSDO (tokenized money market fund) into AEON is not another product launch, but a calculated move to broaden the crypto platform’s offerings with additional options. OpenEden’s cUSDO is a tokenized US Treasury fund ( dubbed TBILL), providing investors with an advanced approach to gain exposure to a mixture of short-term U.S. Treasury Bills (government bonds) investment with overnight interest and borrowing from the fund as collateral. This means, as investments in US Treasury Bills mature in the short term, their associated yields grow and pay-outs issued to investors.

According to the data mentioned above, AEON incorporated cUSDO into its crypto network to provide its institutional customers with stable yield opportunities. The alliance allows AEON’s institutional clients across Africa and Latin America to get exposure to stable yields associated with the tokenized fund while holding and utilizing cUSDO as collateral for various DeFi trading purposes. Since its launch in 2023, this tokenized money market fund has experienced fast and rising adoption, highlighting the increasing demand from investors seeking compliant institutional on-chain solutions to maximize investment yields.

Why This Collaboration Is Important for TradFi and DeFi

The collaboration between AEON and OpenEden comes as market demand for tokenized U.S Treasuries experiences a 7000% massive surge since 2023. This growth has been fuelled by three catalysts: increasing demand for 24/7 access to USD-backed assets, heightened demand for liquid, short-term cash management solutions, and rising awareness that tokenized U.S. treasuries offer stable yields. This growth has also been partly bolstered by volatility in the virtual currency market, as indicated by increased investors looking for higher government bond returns.

By taking advantage of OpenEden’s RWA network, AEON aims to connect its crypto ecosystem with TradFi. This could lay the foundation for more crypto providers to enter the RWA sector to enhance their adoption across the broader financial ecosystem. This relationship not only redefines AEON’s business approach but also legitimates the application of cryptocurrency in modern finance.