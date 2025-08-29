Aerosmith Reaches Several Milestones As The Band’s Future Remains Uncertain

Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits reaches 100 weeks on the Billboard 200, becoming the band’s third album to achieve the feat alongside Toys in the Attic and Pump. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 02: Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) Getty Images

Aerosmith’s future is unclear at the moment. The group had to cancel a tour in 2024 and announced that there would be no more performances, as Steven Tyler was unable to recover from serious injuries to his vocal cords, and what is Aerosmith without his voice? More recently, members of the group have hinted that there could be a return to the stage, although nothing is certain yet.

Fans may never hear from Aerosmith again, either with recorded material or on tour. While the next chapter — if there will be one — for Aerosmith is in flux, the band reaches a special milestone on multiple Billboard charts with a set that keeps the rockers on the weekly rankings.

Greatest Hits Remains a Billboard Chart Fixture

Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits is a fixture on several Billboard albums tallies, as fans across the United States continue to stream many of the outfit’s most famous songs, which are featured on the compilation’s tracklist. All that attention ensures the rockers can almost always be found on a variety of rankings.

At the moment, Greatest Hits dips three spaces to No. 157 on the Billboard 200, while climbing on both the Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, improving its standing to Nos. 11 and 34, respectively.

Aerosmith’s Third Album to Hit 100 Weeks

Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits reaches 100 weeks on the Billboard 200, the most competitive albums ranking in America. The project moved another 9,800 equivalent units last frame throughout the U.S., according to Luminate, with only about 10% of those being actual purchases.

The band has now seen three titles rack up triple-digit-week stays on the Billboard 200. Toys in the Attic, which debuted in 1975 and peaked at No. 11, holds as the group’s longest-running win, with 128 weeks on the tally. Pump, which arrived in 1989, racked up 110 turns on the list.

Greatest Hits Continues Its Run

The same compilation has lived on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart for only a month longer than on the Billboard 200. Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits makes it 104 weeks — or nearly two years — on the list of the most consumed rock and alternative full-lengths in the nation.

Over on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, Aerosmith nearly returns to the top 10 as Greatest Hits sits one space beneath that tier. Last frame, the compilation celebrated two years on the hard rock-only roster, and now it’s one stay ahead of its tenure on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart.