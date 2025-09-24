Aespa Brings Immersive ‘Rich Man’ Pop-Up To NYC

(L-R) Giselle, Ningning, Karina and Winter of k-pop group aespa attend the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Earlier this year the k-pop group aespa was named Group of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles. The band performed the title track of their sixth mini album, Rich Man, which topped the music charts in 14 different regions and ranked #2 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. A pop-up exhibit titled Aespa Week—#RichMan Pop-Up—is designed to celebrate the success of this talented group and their chart-topping album.

The immersive exhibit offers a blend of music, gaming, design, and interactive elements, which seems fitting for a group that popularized the metaverse concept in k-pop. In 2022 the group was included in Time magazine’s Next Generation Leaders list, which noted aespa as an “experimental but essential player in the music industry, acting as a bridge between the reality and virtual.”

The aespa pop-up opened in Seoul before heading to New York City. NAS|MF LLC

Although the title of the group’s most recent album is Rich Man, group members like to stress that it’s not really about wealth or luxury. The album is more about inner strength, self-confidence, and personal empowerment.

This concept was inspired by a quote from the iconic singer Cher. In a 1996 interview, when her mother told her to “settle down and marry a rich man,” Cher famously replied, “Mom, I am a rich man.”

Aespa leader, dancer and vocalist Karina has described the song as being about self confidence and believing in yourself. The opening line directs listeners to look for someone who can do everything for you—but that’s you.

Through their album Rich Man, aespa aims to convey a message of feminine independence and to encourage their fans to find their own inner wealth and self-worth. It’s a continuation of their artistic evolution, using their music to explore deeper, more introspective themes beyond their metaverse lore.

Aespa was formed in 2020 and the k-pop group released their Rich Man album in September 2025. As well as music, installations and interactive games inspired by the Rich Man concept, the pop-up will offer giveaways and a chance to win gifts. Aespa’s Pop-Up takes place from Sept. 25 to 28 at Space Kei, 30 Wall Street, New York City. Admission is free and details are available on asepa’s social media. The exhibit launched in Seoul before heading to New York and will continue on to Japan and Taiwan.