After 17 Seasons Team Penske Will Not Re-Sign IndyCar Great Will Power

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 02:01
IndyCar Driver Will Power hugs longtime engineer David Faustino after his final race for Team Penske in the August 31 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix.

INDYCAR Photo

One of the most glorious and successful combinations in IndyCar Series history has come to a close as Team Penske and driver Will Power are parting ways.

Team Penske announced Tuesday, September 2 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time that after 17 years driving for the legendary organization, Power will depart the team prior to the 2026 season.

“As we sat down to talk about our future together, Will felt that it was time for him to make a change beginning with next season,” said team owner Roger Penske. “He has been an outstanding driver and teammate for our organization. His results speak for themselves, and we wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”

It is expected that David Malukas will be named to the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet as Power’s replacement.

Power is one of IndyCar’s most decorated drivers with 45 wins, two IndyCar Championships (2014 and 2022) and one Indianapolis 500 victory. Power collected 42 of his IndyCar victories during his time with Team Penske, in addition to 71 pole positions that have distinguished him as the greatest qualifier in series history.

“It’s been the honor of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organization,” said Will Power. “We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team and my teammates who have supported me along the way. After much consideration, I felt like a change for me was the right move at this time.”

Team Penske will announce their plans for the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet at a later date prior to the 2026 season.

Power can now continue official discussions with other NTT IndyCar Series teams about a contract beginning next season. The driver told me earlier this past weekend at Nashville Superspeedway that he has interest from several high-profile teams but will not officially confirm until a contract is signed.

Power finished 21st in the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix after racing his way to the lead for five laps from his 10th starting position. Power’s bid for victory, however, was halted when he made a pit stop and stalled the car in second gear.

After he returned to the track, he was penalized by IndyCar Race Control and that put him one lap down. He would finish the race two laps down to his race-winning teammate, Josef Newgarden.

After the race, Power and his longtime crewmembers shared emotional goodbyes as they knew it was their final race together, although it was not officially announced until September 2 when Power had a chance to discuss the situation with Penske.

“It’s the end of an era,” his longtime engineer David Faustino told me.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucemartin/2025/09/02/after-17-seasons-team-penske-will-not-re-sign-indycar-great-will-power/

