The post After 30 Years, X Games Gets New Look, Leagues, Betting, Fantasy, More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Image courtesy of X Games) It’s been three decades since X Games launched as a way to both draw attention to fast-growing extreme sports that weren’t typically on television then, while also filling a hole in ESPN’s mid-summer programming and attracting a new audience. These days, ESPN no longer owns the games, which have summer and winter components. And extreme sports are so big, they’re in the Olympics, both winter and summer. But it’s time for an overhaul of the competitions, says new-ish CEO Jeremy Bloom (no relation). X Games new logo in black (Logo courtesy of X Games) Accordingly, today, X Games has rolled out new logos and related branding material, and unveiled big plans to overhaul the nature of the games themselves. Bloom acknowledged that some of the logo and look overhaul are “vanity,” but it also includes overhauling “the behind-the-scenes plumbing” for the game, allowing for major big initiatives. Perhaps the biggest shift, for a collection of sports featuring defiantly solo performers, will be the launch in the spring of X Games League, with four franchises featuring 40 summer athletes. “Do the athletes like the idea of being part of this?” Bloom said. “The path to getting to adoption was not obvious. There was some defiance. It seemed especially some athletes maybe weren’t into this.” Nonetheless, the organization reached out to dozens of athletes, hoping to interest at least 100 in participating, about the number who qualified for the last X Games competition in Salt Lake City. Ultimately, some 150 signaled they’d be open to participating, Bloom said, though some obviously won’t get a chance to compete. The appeal to athletes was access to bigger prize purses, new ways to make money, and more opportunities for media coverage and spotlights that can help drive awareness of specific… The post After 30 Years, X Games Gets New Look, Leagues, Betting, Fantasy, More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Image courtesy of X Games) It’s been three decades since X Games launched as a way to both draw attention to fast-growing extreme sports that weren’t typically on television then, while also filling a hole in ESPN’s mid-summer programming and attracting a new audience. These days, ESPN no longer owns the games, which have summer and winter components. And extreme sports are so big, they’re in the Olympics, both winter and summer. But it’s time for an overhaul of the competitions, says new-ish CEO Jeremy Bloom (no relation). X Games new logo in black (Logo courtesy of X Games) Accordingly, today, X Games has rolled out new logos and related branding material, and unveiled big plans to overhaul the nature of the games themselves. Bloom acknowledged that some of the logo and look overhaul are “vanity,” but it also includes overhauling “the behind-the-scenes plumbing” for the game, allowing for major big initiatives. Perhaps the biggest shift, for a collection of sports featuring defiantly solo performers, will be the launch in the spring of X Games League, with four franchises featuring 40 summer athletes. “Do the athletes like the idea of being part of this?” Bloom said. “The path to getting to adoption was not obvious. There was some defiance. It seemed especially some athletes maybe weren’t into this.” Nonetheless, the organization reached out to dozens of athletes, hoping to interest at least 100 in participating, about the number who qualified for the last X Games competition in Salt Lake City. Ultimately, some 150 signaled they’d be open to participating, Bloom said, though some obviously won’t get a chance to compete. The appeal to athletes was access to bigger prize purses, new ways to make money, and more opportunities for media coverage and spotlights that can help drive awareness of specific…

After 30 Years, X Games Gets New Look, Leagues, Betting, Fantasy, More

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:31
DAR Open Network
D$0,03114+1,20%
Threshold
T$0,01548-0,57%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0,9582-0,52%
GET
GET$0,005446-6,00%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08481-0,74%
LOOK
LOOK$0,0278-15,01%
(Image courtesy of X Games)

It’s been three decades since X Games launched as a way to both draw attention to fast-growing extreme sports that weren’t typically on television then, while also filling a hole in ESPN’s mid-summer programming and attracting a new audience.

These days, ESPN no longer owns the games, which have summer and winter components. And extreme sports are so big, they’re in the Olympics, both winter and summer. But it’s time for an overhaul of the competitions, says new-ish CEO Jeremy Bloom (no relation).

X Games new logo in black

(Logo courtesy of X Games)

Accordingly, today, X Games has rolled out new logos and related branding material, and unveiled big plans to overhaul the nature of the games themselves.

Bloom acknowledged that some of the logo and look overhaul are “vanity,” but it also includes overhauling “the behind-the-scenes plumbing” for the game, allowing for major big initiatives.

Perhaps the biggest shift, for a collection of sports featuring defiantly solo performers, will be the launch in the spring of X Games League, with four franchises featuring 40 summer athletes.

“Do the athletes like the idea of being part of this?” Bloom said. “The path to getting to adoption was not obvious. There was some defiance. It seemed especially some athletes maybe weren’t into this.”

Nonetheless, the organization reached out to dozens of athletes, hoping to interest at least 100 in participating, about the number who qualified for the last X Games competition in Salt Lake City. Ultimately, some 150 signaled they’d be open to participating, Bloom said, though some obviously won’t get a chance to compete.

The appeal to athletes was access to bigger prize purses, new ways to make money, and more opportunities for media coverage and spotlights that can help drive awareness of specific athletes.

The new league’s franchises will draft from that pool in summer sports such as skateboarding who said they were interested in participating, with five males and five females regardless of their individual sports. The long-term plan is to grow to 10 franchises, and a separate set of athletes who would take part in competitions for a winter league that would come along by early 2027, Bloom said.

“The other big point of emphasis was building an athlete-first brand,” said Bloom, who played college football at the University of Colorado and was a top World Cup skier for several years. “How can we build the next generation where the athlete can show up first? Our job to support these athletes.”

The league will feed into more events for both winter and summer, tied into bigger festival-scale surrounding live events, Bloom said. All told, X Games will have 32 hours of live events on Disney-owned ESPN and ABC next year, dramatically up from 12 to 15 in recent years.

“It gives us an opportunity to tell more stories,” Bloom said. “What are the rivalries, conflicts, how do we build these brands, like the WNBA have been able to do with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese?”

Even further out, the organization plans to expand beyond U.S.-based events into other hot action-sports markets. Brazil, for instance, is a hotbed of skateboarding, as are France, Germany and Australia. Japan has in similar fashion become a hot spot for snowboarding champions as well as several summer sports.

And judging will be built around an AI-driven automated judging system called The OWL. That will get used not only for judging performers during the big official X Games competitions, but also for would-be performers who might want to submit video of their tricks for judging and further consideration.

Bloom said such an approach can power the development of minor leagues and spotlighting up-and-coming talent, a challenge in a set of sports where some recent Olympics medalists have been as young as 13.

‘Our minor leagues are a little different than other sports,” Bloom said. “What does minor league really mean?”

In turn, use of The OWL underpins a move into gambling and fantasy sports around the competitions, ensuring more objective judging while attracting new groups of viewers.

“People like to engage in sports this way,” Bloom said. “It feels like it helps the fans feel like more is at stake.”

The company is working with a consultant that has secured approvals for the gambling component in 26 states so far, Bloom said. But the highly regulated gambling industry is particularly complicated for X Games, given all those wunderkind rising stars.

“You can’t bet on athletes who aren’t of age,” Bloom said. “It’s a big experiment.”

The four summer league teams will be announced Jan. 25, during the next Winter X Games, to be held in Aspen and the last such traditional version of what X Games was for 30 years.

MSP Sports Capital bought the X Games in 2022. MSP, whose principals are Jeff Moorad and Jahm,Najafi. Earlier this month, MSP sold its five-year-old equity interest in the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team to McLaren Group, whose backers include Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund and Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings.

Terms of the stake exit weren’t disclosed, but media reports have put the deal value at between $3 billion and $5 billion, far above MSP’s 2020 investment of 560 million British pounds.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dbloom/2025/09/24/after-30-years-x-games-gets-new-look-leagues-betting-fantasy-more/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

The first-ever ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin are expected to launch in the US tomorrow. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow
XRP
XRP$2,9449+3,34%
SphereX
HERE$0,000275+25,00%
Everscale
EVER$0,01714-0,92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:33
Share
BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit [New York, September 2025] Amid the recent sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have collectively plummeted, and investor sentiment has been subdued. However, on-chain data shows that some crypto whales are rapidly shifting strategies, turning to IOTA Miner […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113 382,44+1,08%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0,1702-0,70%
XRP
XRP$2,9449+3,34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:00
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0,08475-0,78%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0,3975-1,73%
Triathon
GROW$0,0256-9,21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share

Trending News

More

And the Big Day Has Arrived: The Anticipated News for XRP and Dogecoin Tomorrow

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves