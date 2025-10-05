After Bitcoin, Ethereum reaches $4.6K ATH! Is ‘Uptober’ finally here?

Key Takeaways

Why did Ethereum hit a new all-time high today?

Ethereum surged past $4,600 thanks to growing optimism over a potential Ethereum Spot ETF, a booming DeFi TVL nearing $100B, and record-high staked ETH.

What other factors are driving ETH’s rally?

Beyond network strength, macro uncertainty like the U.S. government shutdown has pushed investors toward crypto as a safe haven, fueling demand for both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ethereum [ETH] surged past the key psychological and technical level of $4,600 on the 5th of October, riding a renewed wave of optimism across the broader crypto market.

While Bitcoin’s [BTC] record-breaking run provided a strong tailwind, Ethereum’s move is also fueled by its own ecosystem dynamics.

Why ETH reached an ATH today

The anticipation for an Ethereum Spot ETF is a major catalyst, attracting significant institutional capital and validating its status as a core digital asset.

This institutional interest, combined with the Defi sector’s Total Value Locked (TVL) nearing $100 billion and staked ETH hitting record highs, showcases its foundational utility.

Ethereum price prediction

Ethereum broke a key resistance level around of around $4,260. Now, it eyes a retest of its all-time high of $4,900.

The main reason behind its rally is the market’s conviction that the network is critical for the future of decentralized finance.

“Safe-haven” narrative continues

The shutdown of the U.S. government has potentially contributed to ETH’s price increase as well. Right now, more investors are treating digital assets, including Ethereum and Bitcoin, as safe-haven alternatives.

During times of macroeconomic uncertainty, traditional financial systems take a backseat, and investors scamper to take refuge in assets that are deemed more resilient, compared to the traditional assets.

Bitcoin has already reaped the benefits of this narrative by crossing a $125K ATH.