After Massive Solana Buying Spree, Here’s How Much SOL Now Sits In Treasury Reserves

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 00:30
Given its remarkable price performance in this current bull market cycle, Solana is witnessing the next wave of accumulation with the adoption of the strategic SOL treasury by large corporations. Since the initiative was launched, millions of SOL have been acquired by these prominent companies, creating a solid ecosystem for the altcoin.

Strategy Solana Treasury Holdings Climb Sharply

Solana has not only experienced notable price growth this market cycle, but it has also seen a sharp increase in its treasury reserves owned by large institutions. Recent reports show that Solana’s reserves are growing at an astounding rate due to a prolonged wave of accumulation, driving strategic treasury holdings.

Following the wave of buying pressure, Crypto Patel, a crypto enthusiast, has taken to the X platform to reveal the number of SOL currently held in strategic treasuries. In the post, the expert highlighted that the strategic Solana reserve now holds over 17 million SOL, valued at a staggering $4.1 billion at current prices.

Such a massive growth in SOL treasury reserves underscores the robust conviction of institutional and large-scale investors in the altcoin’s long-term trajectory. The dramatic increase in Treasury holdings not only demonstrates Solana’s ascent to prominence among blockchain assets but also the growing need for SOL as a strategic reserve and a key component of the growing decentralized financial ecosystem.

While the initiative has picked up pace since it was launched, Crypto Patel noted that the reserve is spread across 17 entities. However, one company stands out and is currently dominating the trend, which is Forward Industries (FORD).

The company now holds the largest SOL treasury after purchasing over $1.65 billion worth of SOL earlier this month. It is worth noting that the company is being backed by three large firms, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. 

With the massive purchase, Forward Industries is presently in control of more than 6.8 million SOL, representing about 40% of the entire strategic SOL reserve. According to the expert, this concentrated allocation demonstrates the extent of institutional involvement as well as the power wielded by a small number of large holders over Solana’s reserve structure.

A New SOL Treasury Company On The Horizon

It appears institutional investors have not had enough of Solana, as Helius HSDT, a company registered under Nasdaq, unveils plans to own the SOL treasury reserve. HeliusHSDT is making a bold entrance into the crypto treasury space after successfully closing a $500n million private placement to establish a SOL treasury company.

This notable move, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, positions HeliusHSDT at the forefront of institutional adoption of Solana, which signals a deep trust in the network’s growth prospects. Helius’s move is a testament to its belief that the SOL is the most widely adopted network in the crypto sector.

With this significant capital increase, the company could establish a formidable treasury vehicle that would be able to accumulate, oversee, and strategically use SOL holdings, thereby solidifying the asset’s place in the developing digital economy.

