PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Jinshi Data, CME's "FedWatch" data showed that after Powell's speech, the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September rose to 91.1%, and the probability of keeping rates unchanged was 8.9%. Looking ahead to October, the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged was 4.3%, the probability of cumulative rate cuts of 25 basis points was 48.9%, and the probability of cumulative rate cuts of 50 basis points was 46.8%.

According to previous news, after Powell's speech, the market expected the probability of a rate cut in September to rise to 90% .