On September 7, the miner solved block 913,593 through the Solo CKPool platform. The block contained 593 transactions totaling more than 473 BTC in movement. For their effort, the miner pocketed 3.13 BTC — the block subsidy plus fees — translating into roughly $350,000 at Bitcoin’s current price near $111,000.

The victory highlights the razor-thin chances solo miners face in today’s environment. With Bitcoin’s mining difficulty sitting at record highs above 136T and block rewards cut in half earlier this year, large-scale mining firms typically dominate the landscape.

Rare but Not Unheard Of

Despite the steep odds, 2025 has seen a surprising string of solo wins. Just a week earlier, another independent miner solved block 910,440, netting about $365,000. July brought multiple lucky strikes as well, including a $372,700 payout for block 907,283 and another $349,000 block discovery with a mere 0.004% chance of success.

READ MORE: Massive Whale Sell-Off Threatens Bitcoin’s Short-Term Rally

In June, yet another solo miner pocketed more than $330,000. Each case has captured attention across the crypto community, reminding traders and miners alike that sheer luck still plays a role in Bitcoin’s design.

Why It Matters

While corporate operations with vast hashpower continue to dominate mining, these outlier victories underscore Bitcoin’s decentralized ethos — anyone with the right setup, patience, and a stroke of luck can still compete. For most solo miners, the dream of hitting a block remains remote, but 2025 has proven it’s not impossible.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Against All Odds, Solo Bitcoin Miner Strikes $350K Reward appeared first on Coindoo.