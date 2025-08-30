Agentic AI project Eliza Labs sues Elon Musk's xAI

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 03:05
Eliza Labs founder Shaw Walters said that xAI demanded more licensing fees from the agentic AI platform or face possible legal action.

Agentic AI project Eliza Labs has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI, claiming that the AI company engaged in monopolistic practices meant to “deplatform” agentic AI launchpads.

The lawsuit claims that xAI attempted to “extract” valuable information, including technical documentation and usage figures related to the development of Eliza Labs’ platform, to copy its ideas before “banishing” Eliza Labs from xAI.

Eliza Labs co-founder Shaw Walters argues in the lawsuit that the relationship between the two companies started off amicably, with xAI inviting Walters to share ideas. He also said that they built on xAI’s application programming interface (API) because it was free. Walters added:

