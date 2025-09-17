AGI Open Network Taps AICEAN to Advance AI-Powered Blockchain Content Creation

2025/09/17 02:10
AGI Open Network, a decentralized AI agent infrastructure firm, has partnered with AICEAN, which merges AI-generated content and blockchain incentives. The partnership focuses on combining blockchain-based content creation with the use of artificial intelligence (AI). As mentioned in AGI Open Network’s official announcement, the development merges film-scale intellectual property and cutting-edge AI to offer new tech and entertainment opportunities. Additionally, the move also underscores the crucial role of both the entities in filling the gap between advanced AI-led media and blockchain technology.

AGI Open Network and AICEAN Transform Content Monetization

In collaboration with AICEAN, AGI Open Network intends to bolster content creation in the blockchain sector with the inclusion of AI technology. This initiative leverages AICEAN’s resilient ecosystem of six hundred film IPs as well as the AI-driven image, music, and video creation instruments under the decentralized AI mechanism of AGI Open Network. With the combination of the respective assets, the development aims to strengthen creators to use next-gen resources, monetize content, and streamline production in a transparent sector.

Revolutionizing Creative Market with Blockchain and AI Convergence

According to AGI Open Network, the partnership with AICEAN highlights the rising demand for inclusive entities that merge traditional creative agendas with robust decentralized ecosystems. Additionally, by incorporating scalability and transparency, both companies are poised to deliver AI-led media solutions to blockchain-savvy and mainstream audiences. Ultimately, the joint effort reaffirms the growing significance of merging entertainment-level assets with the next-gen decentralized technology to push forward innovation.

The Daily: Google's stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise's 'spectacular' end-of-year rally call, CleanCore's 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block's newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets.
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en...
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
