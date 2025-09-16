AgoraLend Changes the Game Making it the Best Crypto to Buy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 21:35
A new player has entered the crypto arena to shake things up. Meet AgoraLend ($AGORA).

AgoraLend ($AGORA) is drawing a lot of comparisons to early DeFi titans like Aave, but it’s built to move faster and hit harder. While Aave and others laid the groundwork for billion-dollar lending platforms, AgoraLend is here to take that a step further, with a focus on speed, scalability, and community rewards.

Outperforming the Old Guard

What makes AgoraLend unique is that it’s all about breaking away from old rules. It was designed to solve the common issues seen in traditional DeFi. By operating on multiple EVM chains, it maintains very low transaction fees, sometimes just a few cents!

But the real game-changer is its revenue-sharing model. A massive 40% of the protocol’s revenue is used to buy back and burn tokens, making $AGORA a truly deflationary asset. This means the more people use the platform, the more valuable your tokens become.

Plus, with permissionless lending, anyone can list a token and get liquidity without needing some kind of committee to approve it. It’s DeFi that’s finally open to everyone.

Your Chance to Get in Early

AgoraLend ($AGORA) has a clear plan for growth. Its presale is structured in 22 stages, with the price increasing at each step. The earlier you get in, the better the deal you get. It’s like a built-in advantage for early supporters.

The presale has already had a strong start, raising over $127K and attracting significant attention. Analysts are very optimistic, with some even predicting that $AGORA could surge by 1,500% by 2030, possibly reaching $0.08.

By comparing AgoraLend to Aave, you get a clear idea of a potential price path and what to expect in the long term. Aave withstood the market downturn, showing strong potential for quality DeFi products like AgoraLend.

The $AGORA token is a governance and value-capture token at the heart of the AgoraLend ecosystem, created to align your incentives with the project’s long-term success.

A Project Built on Trust and Community

The team behind AgoraLend has allocated zero tokens to themselves, ensuring that all growth is genuinely community-driven. This method sharply contrasts with many projects that experience sell-off pressure from early team and VC allocations.

AgoraLend is built for real-world utility, not just a quick pump. Its dual lending systems and cross-chain capabilities are designed to attract a massive user base, generating the revenue needed to fuel the token buyback mechanism. The future of DeFi is about real utility and long-term value, and AgoraLend is leading the charge.

AgoraLend is committed to a fair launch ethos. It has no pre-mine or special deals for venture capitalists; everyone has the same opportunity from the start. The token distribution is entirely focused on the community—50% for presale participants, with the rest allocated to liquidity, bounties, security, and ecosystem development.

This ensures that the success of the protocol is closely linked to the success of its users, fostering a powerful and committed community. By empowering the people, AgoraLend is not just creating a lending platform; it’s fostering a movement.

This focus on integrity and transparency is what could very well make it a DeFi blue-chip of the future.

The Future of Finance, Built for You

Aave’s success has a rich history, but AgoraLend is set to create its own story. It merges modern technology with a focus on rewarding its community, making it more than just another lending protocol.

If you’re looking for the next big crypto breakout, AgoraLend ($AGORA), with its innovative approach, makes it a project you won’t want to miss.

Remember, this is not intended as financial advice, and you should always do your own research before investing.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/agoralend-changes-the-game-making-it-the-best-crypto-to-buy

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
PANews reported on September 16th that Figure , a humanoid AI company, announced it has secured over $ 1 billion in funding, bringing its latest post-money valuation to $ 39 billion. This round of funding was led by Parkway Venture Capital , with participation from NVIDIA , Intel Capital , and LG . The funds will be used to advance the mass production of robots with human-like intelligence, build GPU infrastructure, and support the Helix data acquisition project.
DOJ Alum Kevin Muhlendorf Tapped To Police SEC As Inspector General Ahead of Trump’s Crypto Shift

DOJ Alum Kevin Muhlendorf Tapped To Police SEC As Inspector General Ahead of Trump’s Crypto Shift

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is tapping former U.S. Department of Justice attorney Kevin Muhlendorf to be the agency’s new Inspector General, a June 23 press release from the federal regulator shows. SEC Chair Praises Kevin Muhlendorf’s Watchdog Credentials According to the Monday press release , the one-time litigation associate at Steptoe & Johnson LLP will take the reins as the SEC’s Inspector General on July 28. Is Change Coming To The SEC? "…The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kevin Muhlendorf will be the agency’s new Inspector General, effective July 28. Mr. Muhlendorf is a former SEC and Justice Department attorney who for the past nine years has been a… pic.twitter.com/YTLJy1i7Ba — kristen shaughnessy (@kshaughnessy2) June 23, 2025 “Kevin has the ideal combination of experience in internal investigations, compliance programs, and law enforcement to hit the ground running as our new Inspector General and ensure our agency’s operations are transparent, efficient, and effective,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “He is a proven leader—and former inspector general—with a reputation for fairness and objectivity, and we’re pleased to welcome someone with his record of accomplishment back to the SEC,” he added. Having spent the last nine years working largely on securities-focused cases for Wiley Rein LLP in Washington, D.C., Muhlendorf has extensive regulatory experience . Muhlendorf also previously served as Senior Counsel for the SEC from 2004 to 2010. “The SEC is genuinely committed to its investor protection mission, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to re-enter government service and help the Commission and its staff pursue that mission with efficiency and integrity while protecting taxpayer resources,” Muhlendorf said. Crypto Oversight Now in Focus Muhlendorf’s appointment comes just months after former SEC Chair Gary Gensler resigned amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office. Trump widely campaigned on enacting a crypto-friendly regulatory regime, a stark contrast to Gensler’s regulation-by-enforcement approach to digital assets. The SEC has since established the Crypto Task Force in order “to draw clear regulatory lines, appropriately distinguish securities from non-securities, craft tailored disclosure frameworks, provide realistic paths to registration for both crypto assets and market intermediaries, ensure that investors have the information necessary to make investment decisions, and make sure that enforcement resources are deployed judiciously.”
Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

The United States Treasury Secretary, Bessent, said that the Donald Trump administration will not add new tariffs on Chinese goods to stop China from purchasing Russian oil unless EU member states move first to impose heavy duties independently. In a recent interview, Bessent said European governments need to take a greater part in shutting down […]
