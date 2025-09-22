AgriFORCE rebranded to Avax One, with a goal of building a $550M treasury. For now, it remains uncertain if the new Avalanche DAT will be viable and attract retail interest.AgriFORCE rebranded to Avax One, with a goal of building a $550M treasury. For now, it remains uncertain if the new Avalanche DAT will be viable and attract retail interest.

AgriFORCE rebrands as Avax One, becomes NASDAQ-listed AVAX token treasury company

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 22:14
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01188-9,65%
Avalanche
AVAX$31,88-2,53%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00549-1,96%

AgriFORCE announced plans to transform into Avax One, a digital asset treasury company. Following the news, AVAX tokens bounced from their recent lows of $30. 

AgriFORCE announced plans to transform into an AVAX digital treasury company (DAT). Following the news, AVAX tokens broke their recent slide, bouncing from lows of around $30. 

AVAX recovers after AgriFORCE announces transformation into Avax One treasury companyAVAX bounced from its recent lows on news of its first NASDAQ-listed treasury company, soon to launch its PIPE placement. | Source: Coingecko

The announcement of AgriFORCE follows the previous plans of the Avalanche Foundation to secure discounted AVAX tokens for treasury entities. 

Following the news, AVAX recovered to $31.79, compensating some of the losses during the latest altcoin downturn.

Avax One plans to raise $550M

AgriFORCE announced its plans to rebrand into Avax One ahead of its fundraising efforts. The rebranding arrives after the company’s five-year history led to a long slide of the stock price. 

AGRI traded at an all-time low of $2.41, rising to a peak of $10 following the treasury announcement. Later, the stock retreated to $7.14. The company attempted to develop clean food solutions, while also taking up Bitcoin mining on the side. 

As Avax One, the new entity may be among the first to gauge institutional and retail interest for AVAX. The tokens will not come from the open market, but from the reserves of the Avalanche Foundation. 

The architecture of financial markets is changing, and programmable blockchains like Avalanche are the new foundation,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of Avax One.

“For the first time, our company provides public market investors with a professionally-managed vehicle to invest directly in this transformation. Our mission is to maximize our ownership of this foundational technology, AVAX, on a per-share basis, delivering direct value to our shareholders as this new economy grows,” the executive continued.

The company has also appointed Matt Zhang, Founder of Hivemind Capital, to its board. Hivemind Capital is also helping the Avalanche Foundation with its $1B fundraising efforts, which will use up a significant part of the stored AVAX.

The company will have a strategic advisory board, led by Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SkyBridge Capital, and Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional, with other advisors to be revealed soon.

Avalanche aims to tap the next wave of DeFi, including tokenized real-world assets (RWA).

AgriFORCE to boost holdings to $700M in the long term

In the long term, the company aims to own more than $700M worth of AVAX, becoming a foundational partner in a growing ecosystem. The initial raise strategy will include a $300M PIPE facility, subject ot shareholder approval. An additional $250M may be raised in the near future through equity-linked instruments. 

The recent moves by altcoin treasury companies show the DAT narrative is not yet depleted. However, altcoin buying may not meet the same retail demand for shares or other instruments. 

AVAX has been fighting to regain its exposure as a leading network. The chain carries $2.13B in value locked, led by a slow DeFi recovery. Avalanche C-Chain also has varied flows of value, mostly from bridging with Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0,011436-9,93%
KIND
KIND$0,00373-27,48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016882-3,07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01186-9,87%
LayerZero
ZRO$1,908-4,50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0,15527-4,89%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03261-6,18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center