AI Agents Require Blockchain to Operate Effectively, Says Coinbase Executive

TLDR

AI agents demand blockchain speed—legacy finance can’t keep up.

Crypto rails power real-time AI finance where banks fall short.

Blockchain gives AI agents trust, speed, and global scale.

AI agents thrive on crypto’s instant settlement and truth layer.

Old finance breaks at machine speed—blockchain fuels AI’s future.

AI agents are emerging as crucial tools in financial markets, but their effectiveness depends on infrastructure that supports speed and reliability. Coinbase’s head of institutional strategy, John D’Agostino, believes traditional finance systems are unfit for the scale and speed at which AI agents operate. He asserts that blockchain and crypto infrastructure provide the required foundation to support the growing role of these agents.

AI Agents Demand Real-Time, Scalable Infrastructure

AI agents function by executing thousands of actions rapidly, often without pausing to verify information. These systems require real-time data and seamless money movement, but traditional finance relies on outdated infrastructure. D’Agostino claims that these legacy rails were never built for machine-speed transactions.

He states that expecting AI agents to perform on old systems would hinder their capabilities and increase risks. Blockchain offers immediate settlement, transparency, and global access. Therefore, crypto becomes essential when AI agents engage in real-time financial operations.

Developers already use AI agents to build Web3 apps and deploy tokens without human assistance. These systems interact autonomously with services and protocols, showcasing how blockchain enables scalable intelligence in action. As a result, the shift toward crypto-enabled AI transactions is already underway.

Blockchain Provides the Trust Layer AI Agents Need

D’Agostino emphasizes that AI agents need dependable data sources, as poor information can cause errors to scale rapidly. Since these agents do not double-check or slow down, incorrect inputs can create major financial disruptions. Blockchain technology provides immutable and transparent records that help mitigate this risk.

By leveraging blockchain, AI agents can access verified and tamper-proof data to make better decisions. This becomes vital as they handle tasks involving millions of dollars at high velocity. Trust in data sources becomes a non-negotiable requirement for autonomous systems.

He views blockchain as an “infinitely scalable source of truth,” aligning with AI’s need for constant, fast, and reliable inputs. When paired, AI agents can function safely and efficiently while maintaining high accountability. This integration ensures stable growth in the financial technology and automation sectors.

Bitcoin and Institutional Adoption Take Distinct Paths

Although often compared to gold, Bitcoin provides digital advantages such as mobility, programmability, and yield generation. D’Agostino points out that these traits make Bitcoin better suited for the digital economy than physical assets. Its ability to move across borders instantly enhances its appeal in a machine-driven financial world.

He explains that as interest rates fall, capital in money markets may shift toward alternative assets, such as Bitcoin. While not all funds will flow into crypto, a portion may, fueling gradual market expansion. Institutions, however, will cautiously enter the space over time.

Large funds like pensions and endowments manage external capital, so they prefer measured steps over rapid moves. According to D’Agostino, they start with small allocations, assess performance, and expand slowly. This conservative approach leads to stable adoption without triggering disruptive market swings.

The post AI Agents Require Blockchain to Operate Effectively, Says Coinbase Executive appeared first on CoinCentral.