AI Bubble or Revolution? What Traders Need to Know Before 2026

By: Medium
2025/09/02 15:43
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1272-5.49%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000382-0.77%

The market is starting to feel like 1999 all over again. Here’s an unsentimental appraisal of whether AI is a bubble ready to burst or a revolution that’s just beginning.

Generated By Google AI Studio

It’s September 2025, and if you’re a trader, you can feel it in the air. AI stock mania is rampant. Companies are hitting trillion-dollar valuations, every startup is becoming an “AI company”, and the hysteria bears a striking similarity to the dot-com hysteria in the late 90s.

From my office here in Karachi, watching the global markets, I’m grappling with the same question that every other trader is grappling with — Is it a huge AI bubble waiting to pop, or is it the initial tremor of a seismic real AI revolution that will remake our world?

In reality, it’s not a simple “either/or” type of answer. The right way to approach the market for the rest of 2025 and into 2026 is to realize it is both.

The Case for a Bubble: The Dot-Com Echoes

Let’s be honest, the arguments for a bubble are strong. It’s easy to see the comparison between the dot-com bubble and the AI boom.

Generated By Google AI Studio
  • Insane Valuations: We are witnessing firms with outrageous price-to-earnings ratios that appear divorced from reality. The market is pricing in decades of flawless growth, a telltale symptom of speculative fever.
  • Hype Begets Reality: For every firm with a genuine AI product, ten others have merely appended “AI” to their promotional materials to inflate their stock price. Such a rush to capitalize on the hype is an enormous red flag.
  • FOMO-Investing: A substantial amount of money is being invested in AI stocks, not due to thorough analysis, but rather due to the fear of missing out. This type of emotional investing is the rocket fuel that goes into every market bubble.

The Case for a Revolution: This Time It’s Different

Although the hype is legitimate, it is a fallacy to write off the entire phenomenon. There are underlying reasons why this is not just the 1999 repeat.

  • It’s Already Profitable: Unlike during the dot-com bubble, when the majority of companies were pre-revenue, the titans of the AI space (such as NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Google) are already making billions of dollars in actual, real profit from their AI businesses today.
  • It’s a “Layer,” Not Just a “Product”: The internet was a new product. AI is a new underlying layer, similar to electricity. It won’t only establish a new industry; it will be embedded in every industry, from healthcare to farming. That’s the distinction between a market bubble and a revolution in technology.
  • Real-World Adoption is Happening Now: This isn’t a vision for some far-off tomorrow. Consumers and businesses are already using AI technology today to an extent that surpasses early internet adoption.

The Judgement: It’s a Revolution Inside of a Bubble

So what’s the actual answer? Both.

The underlying technology is indeed revolutionary. However, the stock prices of some of the companies involved have been driven by hype into a speculative bubble. The revolution is the long-term trend, the bubble is the short-term mania of the market.

The challenge for traders and investors is to learn to tell the difference.

The Playbook for the Rest of 2025

So what should you be thinking about the market as we look towards 2026? This is not investment advice, but a strategic guide.

Generated By Google AI Studio

1. Think About the “Picks and Shovels”

In a gold rush, the safest bet is to sell shovels and picks. In the AI revolution, it means investing in the firms that offer the infrastructure everyone else requires. Consider chip manufacturers, data center operators, and cloud computing platforms. They’ll win regardless of which particular AI application triumphs.

2. Learn How to Identify an Overvalued AI Stock

Don’t invest in a stock solely because it has “AI” in its name. Observe the fundamentals. Is its top line increasing? Is it profitable? A company with a wonderful story and no income is a speculative gamble, not a good investment.

3. Have an Exit Strategy

Markets will correct , or even a revolution. What will the market do once an AI bubble pops? The top companies will survive and thrive, but many of the hyped-up companies will blow up. Know what your risk tolerance level is, use stop-losses, and do not be afraid to take profits on stocks that have had a great run-up.

Conclusion: Respect the Bubble, Don’t Worry About It

The AI revolution is upon us and still in its nascent phase. For those looking down the road, investing in AI is likely the defining opportunity of the decade.

But in the meantime, we’re immersed in a hype and easy money bubble. As traders, it isn’t wise to worry about the bubble; rather, respect it. If you focus on quality, remain nimble, and separate noise from signal, you can enjoy the volatility and position yourself for some staggering shifts to come.

What do you think of the AI market? Buying, selling, or sitting on the sidelines?

Follow me for more honest analysis of the financial markets.

Clap & share if this helped — it keeps me motivated to share more free guides.

AI Bubble or Revolution? What Traders Need to Know Before 2026 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

PANews reported on September 2nd that Matrixport analyzed in today's chart that Ethereum transaction volume plummeted from $122 billion to $57 billion, leading to a concentrated liquidation of speculative long positions. Despite several technical support levels, the funding rate has fallen below 10%, indicating a slowdown in ETF inflows. Ethereum is currently in a post-overbought digestion phase, with implied volatility remaining elevated. For aggressive investors, selling call options offers a way to capture the volatility premium, but the likelihood of a short-term return to $5,000 is limited. Overall, risk management remains paramount, and the agency maintains a cautious stance after the price broke through key support levels.
Share
PANews2025/09/02 14:49
Share
Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

PANews reported on September 2 that according to a security alert released by the GoPlus Chinese community, DEX Bunni, built on Uniswap v4, was suspected of being hacked on Ethereum and UniChain, with total losses exceeding US$8.4 million. Earlier news reported that security company BlockSec discovered suspicious transactions targeting Bunni contracts through its monitoring system, with initial losses of approximately US$2.3 million.
Share
PANews2025/09/02 15:39
Share
Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Own a part of a real-world asset with as little as&nbsp;$50. The idea of owning part of a revenue-generating business once felt out of reach for most people. Traditionally, investing in real estate, hospitality, or other high-ROI businesses required significant capital — often tens of thousands of dollars just to get started. The result? Everyday investors were locked out, while opportunities flowed to those with deep&nbsp;pockets. But what if you could enter that world with just&nbsp;$50? This is the promise of fractional ownership through NFTs. Platforms like AxionVerse are making it possible for anyone — not just institutional investors — to buy into real-world businesses through affordable, fractionalized NFTs. Why Traditional Investments Exclude Most&nbsp;People Traditional investments are&nbsp;often: Expensive to access — Minimum buy-ins are too&nbsp;high. Opaque — Investors rarely see where funds&nbsp;go. Illiquid — Lock-in periods make it hard to&nbsp;exit. Meanwhile, NFTs have been seen as speculative, with little to no real-world value attached. That perception is now shifting. What Is AxionVerse? AxionVerse is an investment platform designed to bridge the gap between digital and physical assets. Unlike speculative NFTs, AxionVerse connects tokens to tangible, revenue-generating businesses. Their mission is simple: make real-world investing affordable, transparent, and accessible to everyone. How AxionVerse works: NFT Access — Each NFT represents a stake in a specific pool of investments. Real-World Assets — Funds are invested into sectors like hospitality (service apartments), the food industry, and other businesses with consistent demand. USDT Dividends — Investors receive quarterly or bi-annual payouts in USDT, creating a reliable stream of passive&nbsp;income. Future Expansion — Plans include launching a native token and expanding into broader asset classes, further strengthening the ecosystem. AxionVerse isn’t just offering NFTs — it’s redefining them. By attaching NFTs to real-world businesses, they transform digital ownership into real, measurable wealth creation. Real-World Use&nbsp;Cases To understand the impact, let’s look at how fractionalized NFTs play out in actual&nbsp;sectors: 1. Service Apartments Imagine a $500,000 serviced apartment project. Traditionally, only one or two investors could take part. With fractional ownership, 10,000 NFTs at $50 each can fund the project. Each NFT holder owns a piece of the revenue stream from rentals. If the apartment generates $50,000 in profit annually, and dividends are distributed quarterly, each NFT could represent a proportional payout directly to investors’ wallets. 2. Food Businesses Consider a food chain expanding into a new city. Launching requires $100,000. Instead of relying on a single large backer, AxionVerse fractionalizes the investment into 2,000 NFTs priced at $50. As the restaurant generates profit, investors receive their share in USDT. Unlike speculative restaurant equity, payouts are transparent and automated via smart contracts. 3. Diversified Portfolios Investors aren’t limited to a single project. With $200, someone could hold four NFTs tied to different sectors — say, two in hospitality, one in food, and one in a future retail expansion. This diversification lowers risk while maintaining affordability. How Fractional NFTs Change the&nbsp;Game Fractional ownership works by breaking down a large investment into smaller, more accessible pieces. Here’s how AxionVerse makes it&nbsp;simple: Buy an NFT — For as little as $50, you purchase a token that represents fractional ownership. Funds are invested — Proceeds are allocated into real-world businesses like service apartments and food&nbsp;chains. Profits are generated — The businesses operate and earn&nbsp;revenue. Dividends are paid — Investors receive quarterly or bi-annual payouts in USDT, directly through smart contracts. This system democratizes access. One person with $50 may not be able to buy into a hospitality business — but 1,000 people pooling $50 each creates $50,000 of collective investment power. The Technology That Makes It&nbsp;Possible The backbone of fractional ownership is blockchain transparency and smart contracts. AxionVerse employs a multi-contract system to ensure accountability: NFT Contract — Mints and tracks ownership. Bank Contract — Holds and manages invested&nbsp;funds. Withdrawal Logger — Records any admin withdrawals for transparency. Dividend Distributor — Automates dividend calculation and distribution. Claimable Contract — Lets investors claim their dividends directly. Future Enhancement: Investment Tracker — Will allow mapping of funds to specific businesses for even more transparency. This structure minimizes trust issues. Investors aren’t just relying on promises — they can verify transactions directly on-chain. Why This&nbsp;Matters Fractionalized NFTs solve four major investment problems: Affordability — Anyone can start investing with&nbsp;$50. Accessibility — No gatekeepers or minimum capital&nbsp;hurdles. Transparency — Every transaction is logged on-chain. Passive income — Quarterly or bi-annual dividends in stablecoins like&nbsp;USDT. How AxionVerse Generates Sustainable Value Unlike purely speculative NFT projects, AxionVerse has a sustainable revenue&nbsp;model: NFT Sales — Primary funding source for investments. Real Business ROI — Profits generated from tangible businesses. This combination ensures long-term stability and real returns, bridging speculative digital culture with traditional wealth creation. A New Era of Investing With AxionVerse, digital ownership translates directly into real-world wealth creation. It’s a shift from speculation to sustainability — where NFTs don’t just represent digital art, but ownership in businesses that generate measurable returns. For investors, it means you don’t have to wait until you’ve “saved enough” to participate in lucrative opportunities. You can start small, build gradually, and still earn a consistent income. Final Thought The future of investing isn’t gated by banks, brokers, or massive capital requirements. It’s fractional, transparent, and accessible to anyone with $50 and an internet connection. Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/02 15:31
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Arizona reconsiders Bitcoin reserve plan using forfeited digital assets

Building an AI Agent with Rust: From Basic Chat to Blockchain Integration