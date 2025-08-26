AI coalition launches $100M SuperPAC to shape US tech policy and rival China

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 01:54
A coalition of AI companies unveiled a Super Political Action Committee (SuperPAC), designed to influence US technology policy and strengthen the nation’s position in the global AI race, according to an Aug. 25 press release.

The group, Leading the Future (LTF), pledged to back candidates who support innovation while pushing back against legislation that could slow deployment.

The launch is backed by more than $100 million in contributions from high-profile investors and technologists. Notable supporters include venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), OpenAI’s Greg and Anna Brockman, Rob Conway, Joe Lonsdale, and AI startup Perplexity.

LTF’s mission

According to its mission statement, LTF intends to craft a bipartisan agenda that keeps the US at the center of AI development. The organization plans to build political networks across federal and state levels, ensuring technology-friendly candidates gain traction in future elections.

Collin McCune, head of government affairs at a16z, described the initiative as a milestone in the firm’s long-term strategy to support pro-technology lawmakers. He warned that failing to establish a favorable policy could cost the US its leadership role in the emerging industry.

Considering this, McCune stated:

The PAC will be directed by political consultants Zak Moffatt and Josh Vlasto. Initial operations will begin in New York, California, Illinois, and Ohio before expanding nationally in 2026. LTF will become active in the 2026 election cycle, financing campaigns aligned with its pro-innovation policy platform.

Following cypto’s example

The AI industry’s political push closely mirrors tactics used by the crypto sector during the last elections.

In the 2024 election cycle, crypto-funded PACs spent hundreds of millions to influence congressional races, from California’s Democratic Senate primary to tightly contested House contests in Virginia.

That investment has since paid significant dividends, with the US government now more inclined towards the industry and having implemented a series of pro-crypto initiatives designed to allow the space to thrive.

Still, the industry players have raised an additional $141 million to expand their lobbying presence in the forthcoming mid-term elections.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/ai-coalition-launches-100m-superpac-to-shape-us-tech-policy-and-rival-china/

