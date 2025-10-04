ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post AI “Doctors” Cheat Medical Tests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI”Doctors” are cheating medical school exams dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images The world’s most advanced artificial intelligence systems are essentially cheating their way through medical tests, achieving impressive scores not through genuine medical knowledge but by exploiting loopholes in how these tests are designed. This discovery has massive implications for the one-hundred billion medical AI industry and every patient who might encounter AI-powered healthcare. The Medical AI Cheating Problem Think of medical AI benchmarks like standardized tests that measure how well artificial intelligence systems understand medicine. Just as students take SATs to prove they’re ready for college, AI systems take these medical benchmarks to demonstrate they’re ready to help doctors diagnose diseases and recommend treatments. But a recent groundbreaking study published by Microsoft Research reveals these AI systems aren’t actually learning medicine. They’re just getting really good at taking tests. It’s like discovering that a student achieved perfect SAT scores not by understanding math and reading, but by memorizing which answer choice tends to be correct most often. Researchers put six top AI models through rigorous stress tests and found these systems achieve high medical scores through sophisticated test-taking tricks rather than real medical understanding. How AI Systems Cheat The System The research team discovered multiple ways AI systems fake medical competence, using methods that would almost assuredly get a human student expelled: When researchers simply rearranged the order of multiple choice answers, moving option A to option C for example, AI performance dropped significantly. This means the systems were learning “the answer is usually in position B” rather than “pneumonia causes these specific symptoms.” On questions that required analyzing medical images like X-rays or MRIs, AI systems still provided correct answers even when the images were completely removed. GPT-5, for instance, maintained 37.7% accuracy on visually-required questions even without… The post AI “Doctors” Cheat Medical Tests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI”Doctors” are cheating medical school exams dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images The world’s most advanced artificial intelligence systems are essentially cheating their way through medical tests, achieving impressive scores not through genuine medical knowledge but by exploiting loopholes in how these tests are designed. This discovery has massive implications for the one-hundred billion medical AI industry and every patient who might encounter AI-powered healthcare. The Medical AI Cheating Problem Think of medical AI benchmarks like standardized tests that measure how well artificial intelligence systems understand medicine. Just as students take SATs to prove they’re ready for college, AI systems take these medical benchmarks to demonstrate they’re ready to help doctors diagnose diseases and recommend treatments. But a recent groundbreaking study published by Microsoft Research reveals these AI systems aren’t actually learning medicine. They’re just getting really good at taking tests. It’s like discovering that a student achieved perfect SAT scores not by understanding math and reading, but by memorizing which answer choice tends to be correct most often. Researchers put six top AI models through rigorous stress tests and found these systems achieve high medical scores through sophisticated test-taking tricks rather than real medical understanding. How AI Systems Cheat The System The research team discovered multiple ways AI systems fake medical competence, using methods that would almost assuredly get a human student expelled: When researchers simply rearranged the order of multiple choice answers, moving option A to option C for example, AI performance dropped significantly. This means the systems were learning “the answer is usually in position B” rather than “pneumonia causes these specific symptoms.” On questions that required analyzing medical images like X-rays or MRIs, AI systems still provided correct answers even when the images were completely removed. GPT-5, for instance, maintained 37.7% accuracy on visually-required questions even without…

AI “Doctors” Cheat Medical Tests

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:19
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05711-3.25%
COM
COM$0.004802+10.72%
Octavia
VIA$0.0106--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006446-2.18%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00529-2.57%

AI”Doctors” are cheating medical school exams

dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

The world’s most advanced artificial intelligence systems are essentially cheating their way through medical tests, achieving impressive scores not through genuine medical knowledge but by exploiting loopholes in how these tests are designed. This discovery has massive implications for the one-hundred billion medical AI industry and every patient who might encounter AI-powered healthcare.

The Medical AI Cheating Problem

Think of medical AI benchmarks like standardized tests that measure how well artificial intelligence systems understand medicine. Just as students take SATs to prove they’re ready for college, AI systems take these medical benchmarks to demonstrate they’re ready to help doctors diagnose diseases and recommend treatments.

But a recent groundbreaking study published by Microsoft Research reveals these AI systems aren’t actually learning medicine. They’re just getting really good at taking tests. It’s like discovering that a student achieved perfect SAT scores not by understanding math and reading, but by memorizing which answer choice tends to be correct most often.

Researchers put six top AI models through rigorous stress tests and found these systems achieve high medical scores through sophisticated test-taking tricks rather than real medical understanding.

How AI Systems Cheat The System

The research team discovered multiple ways AI systems fake medical competence, using methods that would almost assuredly get a human student expelled:

  • When researchers simply rearranged the order of multiple choice answers, moving option A to option C for example, AI performance dropped significantly. This means the systems were learning “the answer is usually in position B” rather than “pneumonia causes these specific symptoms.”
  • On questions that required analyzing medical images like X-rays or MRIs, AI systems still provided correct answers even when the images were completely removed. GPT-5, for instance, maintained 37.7% accuracy on visually-required questions even without any image, far above the 20% random chance level.
  • AI systems figured out how to use clues in wrong answer choices to guess the right one, rather than applying real medical knowledge. Researchers found these models relied heavily on the wording of wrong answers, known as “distractors.” When those distractors were replaced with non-medical terms, the AI’s accuracy collapsed. This revealed it was leaning on test-taking tricks instead of genuine understanding.

Your Healthcare On AI

This research comes at a time when AI is rapidly expanding into healthcare. Eighty percent of hospitals now use AI to improve patient care and operational efficiency, with doctors increasingly relying on AI for everything from reading X-rays to suggesting treatments. Yet this study suggests current testing methods can’t distinguish between genuine medical competence and sophisticated test-taking algorithms.

The Microsoft Research study found that models like GPT-5 achieved 80.89% accuracy on medical image challenges but dropped to 67.56% when images were removed. This 13.33 percentage point decrease reveals hidden reliance on non-visual cues. Even more concerning, when researchers substituted medical images with ones supporting different diagnoses, model accuracy collapsed by more than thirty percentage points despite no change in the text questions.

Consider this scenario: An AI system achieves a 95% score on medical diagnosis tests and gets deployed in emergency rooms to help doctors quickly assess patients. But if that system achieved its high score through test-taking tricks rather than medical understanding, it might miss critical symptoms or recommend inappropriate treatments when faced with real patients whose conditions don’t match the patterns it learned from test questions.

The medical AI market is projected to exceed one-hundred billion by 2030, with healthcare systems worldwide investing heavily in AI diagnostic tools. Healthcare organizations purchasing AI systems based on impressive benchmark scores may unknowingly introduce significant patient safety risks. The Microsoft researchers warn that “medical benchmark scores do not directly reflect real-world readiness”.

The implications go beyond test scores. The Microsoft study revealed that when AI models were asked to explain their medical reasoning, they often generated “convincing yet flawed reasoning” or provided “correct answers supported by fabricated reasoning”. One example showed a model correctly diagnosing dermatomyositis while describing visual features that weren’t present in the image, since no image was provided at all.

Even as AI adoption accelerates, Medicine’s rapid adoption of AI has researchers concerned, with experts warning that hospitals and universities must step up to fill gaps in regulation.

The AI Pattern Recognition Problem

Unlike human medical students who learn by understanding how diseases affect the human body, current AI systems learn by finding patterns in data. This creates what the Microsoft researchers call “shortcut learning,” finding the easiest path to the right answer without developing genuine understanding.

The study found that AI models might diagnose pneumonia not by interpreting radiologic features, but by learning that “productive cough” plus “fever” statistically co-occurs with pneumonia in training data. This is pattern matching, not medical understanding.

Recent research from Nature highlights similar concerns, showing that trust in AI-assisted health systems remains problematic when these systems fail to demonstrate genuine understanding of medical contexts.

Moving Forward With Medical AI

The Microsoft researchers advocate for rethinking how we test medical AI systems. Instead of relying on benchmark scores, we need evaluation methods that can detect when AI systems are gaming tests rather than learning medicine.

The medical AI industry faces a critical moment. The Microsoft Research findings reveal that impressive benchmark scores have created an illusion of readiness that could have serious consequences for patient safety. As AI continues expanding into healthcare, our methods for verifying these systems must evolve to match their sophistication and their potential for sophisticated failure.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/larsdaniel/2025/10/03/ai-doctors-cheat-medical-tests/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.006281+2.96%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0362--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

Capital Group has emerged as the largest shareholder in Japan’s Metaplanet Inc, acquiring an 11.45% stake worth nearly $500 million through its subsidiary Capital Research and Management Company. The investment positions the $2.6 trillion asset management giant with significant exposure to Bitcoin through Asia’s most aggressive corporate treasury strategy. Wall Street Giant Bets Big on Bitcoin Treasury Revolution Metaplanet currently holds 25,555 Bitcoin worth $2.71 billion, making it the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally behind MicroStrategy’s 639,835 BTC.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The Tokyo-listed company has transformed from a struggling hotel operator into Asia’s premier Bitcoin treasury firm under the leadership of CEO Simon Gerovich. Capital Group’s ownership increased from 8.31% in August to 11.39% by September 17, surpassing the previous largest shareholder, National Financial Services LLC. The timing coincides with Metaplanet’s recent $632 million Bitcoin purchase, adding 5,419 coins at an average price of $116,724. The investment marks Capital Group’s calculated expansion into crypto exposure through equity stakes rather than direct Bitcoin holdings. The firm previously built positions in MicroStrategy and other Bitcoin-focused companies, growing its crypto-related investments from $1 billion to over $6 billion under portfolio manager Mark Casey. Capital Group was founded in 1931 and has historically maintained conservative investment approaches while managing American Funds and serving institutional clients worldwide. Asia’s Bitcoin Treasury Pioneer Faces Scaling Challenges Metaplanet executed Japan’s most ambitious corporate Bitcoin strategy, increasing holdings from 4,525 BTC in April to over 25,000 BTC as of now, through aggressive capital raising. The company’s “555 Million Plan” aims to target 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing approximately 1% of the total Bitcoin supply. Recent financing included a $1.45 billion international share offering, completed earlier this month, which issued 385 million shares to fund additional purchases. Eric Trump joined the company’s advisory board in March and appeared at shareholder meetings held earlier this month to support the Bitcoin-focused strategy. The transformation generated extraordinary returns with a 395.1% Bitcoin yield year-to-date, making Metaplanet the best-performing stock among Japan’s 55,000 publicly listed companies in 2024. Shareholder count surged over 1,000% to 128,000 individuals. However, operational challenges have recently emerged, as the stock has declined 54% since its June peak, despite Bitcoin gaining 2% during the same period.Source: YahooFinance Similar to Metaplanet, Strategy’s stock also currently trades near five-month lows, falling to $323 last week, despite only an 8% drop in Bitcoin from its recent peak. The company’s “flywheel” financing mechanism using moving strike warrants showed signs of strain as premium compression reduced accumulation capacity. Metaplanet generated ¥1.9 billion in revenue from Bitcoin options trading during Q2 2025, addressing Bitcoin’s yield-free nature through covered call writing and volatility strategies. The options business contributed ¥816 million in operating profit, accounting for 68% of the total revenue of ¥1.2 billion. Traditional Finance Embraces Corporate Crypto Treasury Model Capital Group’s investment validates the corporate Bitcoin treasury model pioneered by MicroStrategy and adopted across Asia. Over 190 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, totaling more than $115 billion in combined holdings.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The investment firm’s approach involves indirect crypto exposure through equity stakes in Bitcoin-holding companies rather than direct crypto purchases. Institutional adoption accelerated as governments have also created supportive policies. For instance, Japan’s proposed tax reforms could reduce corporate crypto capital gains rates from 55% to 20%, encouraging additional treasury adoptions among Tokyo-listed firms. Due to the increased regulatory appetite, the global corporate Bitcoin movement has grown to 335 entities, which collectively control over $421 billion in holdings. However, analysts warn that most participants face sustainability challenges during credit cycles, particularly those without yield-generation capabilities. In fact, recent Coinbase research claims the era of easy money for crypto treasuries has ended, and now, as companies are in a ‘player vs player’ competition. The research identifies that most of these crypto treasuries have to transition and move beyond simple MicroStrategy copycat strategies toward execution-dependent success. For Metaplanet, its international profile grew through strategic partnerships and high-profile endorsements. The company’s transformation from a hospitality to a digital assets business has now become a template for corporate treasury pivots in emerging markets. At the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading near $111,500, following recent market volatility
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:04
20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews

20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews

Are you on the hunt for the ultimate online gambling experience that seamlessly integrates with your favorite messaging app? Look no further than the world of Telegram casinos! In this guide, we’ll dive into the best Telegram casinos available, offering you a comprehensive guide to the most exciting, secure, and user-friendly platforms. We have personally [...] The post 20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.0008887+8.82%
LOOK
LOOK$0.0466-23.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/11/06 16:45

Trending News

More

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder with 11.45% Bitcoin Treasury Stake

20+ Best Telegram Casinos & Gambling Sites: Our Top Picks & Reviews

Cango Inc. Releases Letter to Shareholders

BlockchainFX ($BFX), Monero (XMR), and Aave (AAVE): The Best Coins to Buy Today in November 2025

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,885.23
$102,885.23$102,885.23

-0.81%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,377.07
$3,377.07$3,377.07

-0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2896
$2.2896$2.2896

+0.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.94
$157.94$157.94

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0663
$1.0663$1.0663

-1.74%