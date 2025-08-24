AI-generated content, including deepfakes and fake audio, blurred the lines between reality and fabrication, leading to widespread confusion and manipulation. Experts like Yannick Myson advocate embedding verification at the content creation stage and implementing decentralized verification systems to ensure authenticity. Disinformation and Its Dangers The year 2024 served as a stark warning about the dangers […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ai-expert-truth-protocols-could-become-the-ssl-of-the-information-age/