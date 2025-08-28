AI tokens fail to rally despite Nvidia reporting growth in quarterly earnings

By: Fxstreet
2025/08/28 09:40
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313-1.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+7.45%
  • Nvidia announced Q2 revenue of $46.74 billion, up 56% in the past year.
  • NVDA saw a 3% decline in after-hours trading despite the announcement.
  • The Artificial Intelligence token sector failed to rally despite the chip-making giant's positive earnings.

The Artificial Intelligence token sector saw minimal price changes on Wednesday, despite Nvidia's (NVDA) Q2 report showing a 56% revenue growth to $46.74 billion over the past year.

AI crypto sector fails to react to Nvidia's Q2 earnings

Nvidia surpassed Wall Street's expectations on Wednesday with a higher-than-expected Q2 revenue of $46.74 billion, marking a 56% year-on-year growth. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $1.05, up 54% in the past year.

Although Nvidia excluded China sales from its third-quarter forecast, CEO Jensen Huang stated on an earnings call that he views the China market as a $50 billion opportunity for the company this year.

Nvidia's Q2 results underscore the company's role in the global AI sector. On the earnings call, Huang shared that he anticipates a $3 to $4 trillion AI infrastructure scale within five years.

"Over the next five years, we're gonna scale into effectively a $3 to $4 trillion AI infrastructure opportunity," said Huang.

The company's stock took a different turn following the release of the report, dropping over 3% in after-hours trading.

Alongside a decline in NVDA's shares, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) token sector saw price changes between -3% to +1%.

Nvidia's earnings reports are crucial to understanding the growth of the AI industry, and often influence investor sentiment across AI-related assets, including cryptocurrencies tied to AI developments.

Top AI tokens, including Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), Internet Computer (ICP), RENDER and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), experienced minimal price changes over the past 24 hours.

Top AI tokens. Source: CoinGecko

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000254-4.86%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$211.12+4.00%
SUI
SUI$3.4831+0.82%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006162+13.56%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Share
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

Kaspa price is trading around $0.08771, moving sideways after a week of choppy action. Buyers are stepping in to protect support, while sellers are keeping a lid on rallies. That’s keeping KAS stuck in a tight range for now. Trading volume has cooled off compared to the last breakout push, which shows most traders are
Kaspa
KAS$0.088278+0.53%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03671+0.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00673-1.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025?

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference