AJ Lee And Brock Lesnar Rumors Signal WWE’s Aggressive ESPN Strategy

AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar Credit: Getty

WWE’s WrestlePalooza is a heat-seeking missile disguised as a celebration of pro wrestling and a high-profile kickoff to a billion-dollar partnership with ESPN. That missile may have AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar’s picture pasted on the side of it.

On September 20 in Indianapolis, we will see more than just another Premium Live Event—it’s a signal of intent. This is the first WWE event to stream live on ESPN in the United States, and it marks the official start of the company’s five-year, $1.6 billion partnership with the network. It’s also a pointed effort to put All Elite Wrestling to sleep.

Internationally, the show will be available on Netflix, giving WWE unprecedented global reach in one night.

From a business standpoint, WWE is making sure this debut is treated like a WrestleMania-level showcase. The decision to move its ESPN kickoff up to September, rather than wait until 2026 as originally planned, was deliberate.

It positions WrestlePalooza directly against AEW’s All Out pay-per-view on the same night—a strategic move that underscores WWE’s desire to stomp out any perception of real competition. I don’t know about you, but from a pure business and competition perspective—you’ve got to respect it.

ForbesWWE Drops Bombshell PLE, Waging War With AEW’s Biggest Show

The rumored return of Lee, who hasn’t wrestled in WWE for more than a decade, is central to the all-in approach to smoke All Out.

Reports suggest her comeback won’t be a one-off, and WWE hopes to involve her in ongoing storylines. That’s likely a very attractive component to ESPN as it means the viewership boom that Lee’s presence creates will have some legs. From a brand perspective, AJ brings significant name recognition and nostalgia.

Lee has the pedigree and experience to make a splash on her own. However, as CM Punk’s real-life wife, it is easy to see the tie-ins to arguably the biggest storyline in the industry. Punk is deeply tied into current main-event storylines with real-life married couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, so the impending couples brawl is a great story.

Fans have already been chanting Lee’s name at recent shows, and the potential for a mixed tag match pairing Punk and AJ against Rollins and Lynch provides WWE with a premium attraction that could anchor major events like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

Still, there are questions. After 10 years away, is AJ still physically ready to deliver in-ring? On the mic, she was once one of the best in the business, but audiences today are less forgiving. The WWE Universe can be ruthless.

If Lee’s return feels stale or ineffective, fan sentiment could turn quickly—something WWE is clearly aware of. But if AJ proves she can still perform, her presence immediately elevates WWE’s women’s division at a time when AEW’s roster has been praised for its depth, with stars like Toni Storm, Mercedes Moné, and Kris Statlander.

Alongside AJ, WWE is also expected to showcase Lesnar at WrestlePalooza. His return at SummerSlam proved he still commands crowd reactions like few others.

In the words of the transcript, Lesnar remains a legit draw. His star power guarantees mainstream attention, and having him on the first ESPN event sends a message to partners and fans alike that WWE is still built around spectacle. The competitive aspect with AEW cannot be overstated.

AEW’s All Out, scheduled for the same night in Vancouver, features Adam Copeland (Edge) in his home country.

Yet WWE countering with Cena, Punk, Rollins, Becky, Lesnar, and potentially Lee on ESPN is designed to sap attention and resources from AEW’s flagship. If we’re being honest, what wrestling fan is going to watch All Out over WrestlePalooza?

AEW has already been struggling with declining ticket sales and viewership, and this scheduling collision only makes matters worse.

Looking forward, the long-term value of Lee’s return extends beyond one night. If she is paired with Punk’s current momentum, her presence could help drive subscriber growth for ESPN’s platform.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 1: Becky Lynch and CM Punk speak during Monday Night RAW at Paris Le Defense Arena on September 1, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images

Wrestling fans who want to follow her comeback—or Punk’s ongoing story arc—will have more incentive to sign up for ESPN’s new sports/entertainment package, which now includes all WWE Premium Live Events.

In an era where live sports remain the biggest draw for streaming platforms, WWE knows it needs to offer exclusives that pull in casual and hardcore fans alike. This is the most wrestle-centric approach to accomplish that goal.

In essence, WrestlePalooza is both a showcase and a statement. WWE is flexing its biggest stars, potentially reintroducing a beloved name in Lee, and putting Lesnar back on center stage—all while taking aim at its closest competitor.

If that’s not the formula for a huge night in the industry, the term doesn’t exist.

For ESPN, it’s proof of concept that the investment in WWE brings immediate, headline-grabbing content. For WWE, it’s the opening salvo in what looks like an aggressive strategy to re-cement itself as the undisputed leader in pro wrestling while leveraging mainstream sports media to expand its audience.