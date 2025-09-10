AJ Lee’s WWE Raw Return Quickly Dethrones ‘Wednesday’ On Netflix’s Top 10 List

DENVER, COLORADO JULY 9: AJ Lee makes her entrance during Monday Night RAW at the Pepsi Center on July 9, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Eric Johnson/WWE via Getty Images.) WWE via Getty Images

Wednesday, one of Netflix’s most popular series in history, was not strong enough to resist the tidal wave of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix’s Top 10 list, thanks in part to the return of AJ Lee for her second appearance since re-signing with the company, which was revealed on Smackdown last week.

Wednesday wrapped up season 2 with the airing of its Part 2 batch of four episodes, ones I would argue were much better than the first four, closing out a genuinely good season with a twist that was extremely cool (a hand-related one).

But the force of AJ Lee returning to the WWE for a lengthy run is just too enticing for viewers, and so Wednesday was at least temporarily dethroned, albeit I am quite sure it will head back up top once RAW starts to rapidly decline after its live airing. AJ Lee has returned with a heated rivalry with Becky, who showed up with a black eye, apparently after their first conflict on Smackdown.

AJ Lee had a surprisingly honest conversation with the audience about at least part of the reason she had been gone so long:

We don’t know exactly where her storylines will go as WWE heads toward its next stream of PPVs, but she’s already a huge draw, similar to CM Punk when he returned to the company.

As for Wednesday, the show got renewed for season 3 ages ago, so there’s no need to wait for news on that front. The latest report is that season 3 is supposed to start filming in spring 2026, meaning that unlike the three year season 1-2 gap, this should be closer to two years instead. I suppose that’s the best we’re going to get at this point, as so many of these streaming services seem to simply have no clue as to how to get these timelines down.

One thing I’m keeping an eye on here is A Thousand Tomorrows, a new show based on a Karen Kingsbury book that seems like exactly the sort of thing that tends to climb up the Netflix Top 10 list, as sappy romance is more powerful than you think on the service. We’ll see. For now, the best romance to watch is AJ Lee and CM Punk.

