Alabama Lawmaker Raises Alarm On GENIUS Act’s Impact On Small Banks

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 10:00
Alabama State Senator Keith Kelley has warned that the GENIUS Act, signed into law on July 18, 2025, could trigger a wave of deposit outflows that would hurt rural community banks.

According to reports, Kelley set out his concerns in an op-ed for 1819 News, arguing that a perceived gap in the law could let crypto platforms offer yields or rewards that pull funds away from local lenders.

The warning comes as public comment periods have already opened at the US Treasury, and regulators are expected to write the rules that make the new law operational.

GENIUS Act: Senator Warns Of Deposit Flight

Financial experts say the worry centers on how “comparable supervision” will be defined. If foreign or nonbank stablecoin issuers are treated as having comparable oversight when regulators’ rules are loose, depositors could be tempted to shift cash to higher returns offered by crypto firms.

One estimate cited by banking groups puts potential deposit outflows as high as $6.6 trillion if the law is interpreted broadly. That number has made small bank leaders uneasy. They fear losing the stable deposits they use to lend to families, farmers, and local businesses.

A Rural Banking Crisis In The Making

Many community banks operate on thin margins. They rely on local deposits to underwrite loans for crop seasons, equipment purchases, and small shops.

Based on reports, Kelley warned that those lifelines could be weakened if large sums move to new digital products outside the traditional banking system.

Farmers and small business owners were named as especially vulnerable, because local lenders often offer terms tailored to seasonal needs.

GENIUS Act & Regulatory Path Ahead

The GENIUS Act is not yet in force in any operational sense. Implementation will depend on rulemaking by the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve, and those agencies have already asked for public input on the risks and anti-money laundering safeguards.

Reports have disclosed that some banking groups and lawmakers want tighter definitions and clearer guardrails before the rules are finalized. Supporters of the law argue it could bring more clarity to stablecoin markets, but opponents say that the details matter most.

If deposits start to leave, small banks could be forced to cut back on loans or raise rates to retain customers. That outcome would likely shift credit away from local borrowers toward larger financial centers.

Featured image from Brian Lyman/Alabama Reflector, chart from TradingView

