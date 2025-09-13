Albania Appoints First AI Minister to Tackle Corruption

Albania has lately appointed Diella, the world’s first AI minister, to oversee public tenders and fight corruption. Here are the details.

Albania has made history by appointing the world’s first AI minister.

The digital minister, named Diella, has been tasked with fighting corruption and managing public tenders. Prime Minister Edi Rama introduced Diella as part of his new cabinet after his recent election win.

He called it a step toward greater transparency in government.

Diella’s Role in Public Tenders

Rama said Diella will manage all decisions related to public tenders. This responsibility is important because public procurement has long been a source of corruption scandals in Albania.

By handing control to an AI system, the government hopes to eliminate opportunities for manipulation and favouritism.

“Diella is the first cabinet member who isn’t physically present but is virtually created by AI,” Rama said during his announcement. He promised that every public fund submitted to the tender procedure would be completely transparent under Diella’s watch.

The prime minister also confirmed that the process of transferring control over tenders from ministries to Diella would happen gradually.

The expectation is that an AI-driven system can make decisions without bias, unlike human officials who may be vulnerable to influence.

Corruption Challenges in Albania

Albania has a population of 2.8 million and has struggled with corruption for decades. Organised crime groups, money laundering and political graft have created persistent challenges for its government.

Transparency International even ranked Albania 80th out of 180 countries in its Corruption Perceptions Index.

Public tenders, which involve contracts for construction, services, and supplies, have been a particular area of concern.

Experts say they have often been used by criminal networks and corrupt officials to enrich themselves. Tackling corruption in these processes is not only a domestic priority but also a requirement for EU membership.

Diella’s Origins and Early Work

Diella was first introduced in January as a virtual assistant on the e-Albania platform. Her initial role was to help citizens and businesses obtain official documents more efficiently.

She even streamlined bureaucratic procedures that had previously been slow and complicated through voice commands and digital services.

Since her launch, Diella has helped issue over 36,600 digital documents and provided nearly 1,000 services through the platform.

She appears as a woman dressed in traditional Albanian clothing and communicates directly with users.

The government has now expanded its role to include decision-making at the highest levels, something no other country has attempted with an AI system.

Concerns About Oversight

While many see Diella as innovative, there are still a few questions being asked about her oversight and accountability.

The government has not detailed what safeguards will be in place to prevent manipulation of the AI system. Legal experts argue that more work is needed to define her role within Albania’s political structure.

Some opposition politicians also question whether relying on AI for major decisions could reduce human responsibility. Critics say that while AI can improve transparency, it cannot replace the need for strong institutions and the rule of law.