Albania names AI bot to cabinet to manage public procurement and tackle corruption

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 08:14
Albania has become the first country to appoint an artificial intelligence bot as a member of the cabinet. The milestone cabinet appointment is the first ever political appointment of an AI bot in the world. 

Albania has broken a new record in global politics by being the first nation to name an artificial intelligence bot as a cabinet minister.

Prime Minister Edi Rama revealed the appointment on Thursday, presenting the bot named “Diella.” She is a digital system that will focus on managing the country’s public procurement system. According to Rama, the appointment is aimed at tackling corruption.

Albania has appointed an AI bot as a cabinet minister

Diella, whose name means “sunshine” in Albanian, was introduced at the Socialist Party assembly in Tirana, where Rama announced his new cabinet at the start of his fourth term. Unlike her colleagues, Diella exists only as an avatar which has been made to represent a young woman in traditional Albanian attire.

Rama said Diella would oversee all public tenders, which has historically been one of Albania’s most corruption-prone sectors. By removing decision-making from human cabinet members and placing it in the hands of an incorruptible AI, he argued, the country could ensure “100 percent transparent and legible” spending of public funds.

“Diella is the first cabinet member who isn’t physically present, but is virtually created by AI,” Rama said in his speech. “She is the servant of public procurement.”

The prime minister stressed that decisions on tenders would gradually move “step by step” under Diella’s authority, transforming Albania into a country where public tenders are fully immune to bribery and manipulation.

Diella’s role will also include evaluating bids, hiring experts from around the world, and breaking down “the fear of prejudice and rigidity of the administration,” according to Rama.

Diella is central to Albania’s long-running effort to align itself with European Union standards. The EU has repeatedly criticized the country for corruption in public administration and procurement, and Rama, who was re-elected in May on a promise to join the bloc by 2030, said Diella’s appointment demonstrates Albania’s willingness to innovate.

Praise and skepticism follow Diella’s appointment

While the government has promoted Diella as a tool for transparency, her appointment has already sparked debate at home. On social media, some users expressed doubt that even a virtual minister could remain immune from corruption.

One Facebook commenter quipped, “Even Diella will be corrupted in Albania.” Another added, “Stealing will continue and Diella will be blamed.”

Concerns have also been raised about the supervision of and accountability for Diella. Rama did not provide details on what human supervision will accompany Diella’s decisions, or how the system could guard against manipulation of the AI itself.

Diella is not entirely new to Albanians. She first appeared earlier this year as an AI-powered assistant on the government’s e-Albania digital platform, which citizens use to obtain state documents. Her avatar responds to voice commands, issues documents with electronic stamps, and aims to cut bureaucratic delays.

Diella’s appointment was announced a day before Albania’s newly elected parliament was set to convene. It remains uncertain whether Rama’s cabinet, including its virtual member, will be formally voted on immediately.

