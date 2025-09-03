Alchemy Pay Partners With Swiss-Regulated Fiat24 to Launch Web3 Digital Bank

TLDR :

Alchemy Pay teams with Swiss fintech Fiat24 to expand its Web3 Digital Bank with European-regulated banking access.

Users can now open Swiss IBAN bank accounts and manage fiat and crypto in one regulated platform worldwide.

Fiat24 brings Swiss regulatory oversight to Alchemy Pay’s service, supervised under FINMA for fintech compliance.

The partnership strengthens Alchemy Pay’s role in bridging fiat payments with crypto adoption through Swiss solutions.

It’s getting easier to move between crypto and traditional banking. Alchemy Pay has lately struck a deal to make that possible under Switzerland’s trusted regulatory standards.

The company partnered with Fiat24, a Swiss fintech firm operating under FINMA oversight, to push its Web3 Digital Bank to a wider market. With this step, users gain access to European IBAN accounts alongside crypto payment features.

The announcement came through Alchemy Pay’s official channels on September 3.

Crypto Meets Banking Through Swiss-Regulated Infrastructure

Alchemy Pay described the move as part of its broader effort to simplify financial management for Web3 businesses and individual users.

The company explained that global clients will now be able to open Swiss IBAN accounts directly through its service. These accounts tie into crypto card access, giving a single hub for handling both fiat and blockchain-based funds.

According to the joint statement, the integration uses Fiat24’s Swiss-licensed infrastructure. This ensures compliance with European financial standards while still offering crypto-native features. Fiat24 is operated by SR Saphirstein AG and runs under Article 1b of the Swiss Banking Act.

The company is directly supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, known as FINMA.

Users of the system will be able to top up accounts either through bank wire or cryptocurrency transfers. They can also send and receive funds within the Fiat24 ecosystem or perform instant currency swaps from a single dashboard.

Alchemy Pay said this setup closes the gap between digital asset flows and traditional money services.

In a statement shared through the announcement, Alchemy Pay’s Chief Marketing Officer said the collaboration was designed to make banking global, compliant, and Web3-ready. By linking with Swiss oversight, the company said it could offer safe and regulated entry points for worldwide users.

Alchemy Pay Expansion in Web3 Digital Banking and Crypto Services

This isn’t the first time Alchemy Pay has made regulatory moves in Switzerland.

Earlier this year, the company announced its admission into the Association for Quality Assurance of Financial Services, known as VQF. That recognition gave it status as a Self-Regulatory Organisation, paving the way for exchange services involving stablecoins and fiat payments.

By combining that framework with Fiat24’s infrastructure, the Web3 Digital Bank expands into a more complete platform. It now covers compliant fiat accounts, crypto conversion tools, and global debit card access.

The company said the service aims to streamline cash flows for businesses and individual users.

Fiat24 brings the on-chain component into the mix. Its blockchain-powered platform gives clients the option to link crypto wallets directly to regulated cash accounts. That includes services for instant exchange, transfers, and integrated payment features, all designed for compliance under Swiss law.

With the Fiat24 partnership, Alchemy Pay positions itself as a global player in bridging regulated finance with crypto-native solutions. For crypto investors, traders, and businesses, the move provides a more reliable channel to manage funds across systems without leaving a secure regulatory environment.

The post Alchemy Pay Partners With Swiss-Regulated Fiat24 to Launch Web3 Digital Bank appeared first on Blockonomi.