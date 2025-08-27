Algorand chooses XBTO as the new market maker to support the liquidity of ALGO

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/27 20:51
Algorand
ALGO$0.2543+1.03%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%

Algorand, layer-1 blockchain, has selected XBTO as the new market maker to improve the depth and consistency of liquidity for ALGO. At the same time, the partnership provides that XBTO can facilitate the transfer of USDC between its custody wallets and the exchanges, thanks to the use of Algorand. 

Algorand and the new market maker for its blockchain XBTO

Algorand, the layer-1 blockchain, has selected the leader in institutional management of digital assets XBTO as its new market maker. 

In practice, it is a new partnership that aims to enhance deep and consistent liquidity for Algorand on Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges. 

Specifically, the market making services will enhance the depth and consistency of liquidity for ALGO, supporting the expanding use cases of the network in sectors such as digital identity systems, healthcare infrastructures, and financial services applications in global markets.

In the same way, the partnership provides that XBTO can use Algorand to facilitate the seamless transfer of USDC between its custody and exchange wallets.

The goal of XBTO is to further enhance efficiency and connectivity within the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Algorand and the partnership with XBTO 

Philippe Bekhazi, CEO of XBTO Group, emphasized his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Algorand and then added the following:

Also Harpal Singh, Chief Financial Officer of the Algorand Foundation, has released his comment on the matter: 

The 2025 roadmap and the price of ALGO

At the beginning of this August, Algorand published its new 2025 roadmap, outlining a strategy to accelerate the adoption of blockchain on a global scale. 

Among the various innovations, Algorand has introduced the “Project King Safety”, which is an economic model of the protocol designed to strengthen the long-term sustainability and security of the network. 

The xGov Governance is instead a fully on-chain governance system, community-driven, that allows for transparent and participatory management of grant allocations. The launch of xGov is scheduled for Q3 2025. 

The developer toolkit has also been optimized with version Algokit 4.0 with the launch scheduled for 2026. The same fate will happen to the Rocca Wallet, which is a new self-custody wallet completely redesigned, intended for mainstream and non-technical users. 
From that moment to today, the price of ALGO, however, has seen a decline of -10%. At the time of writing, ALGO is worth $0.25.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006-1.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001468-1.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.065+5.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,322.02+2.25%
MANTRA
OM$0.2317+1.93%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Crypto Early Presale Momentum: MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output