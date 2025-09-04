All ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten Tomatoes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 07:55
SIX
SIX$0.02144+0.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+0.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.101+1.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017759+2.31%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003987-0.34%

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” partial poster featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, is new in theaters this week. How does the film’s Rotten Tomatoes rating stack up against all of the other Conjuring films and its spinoffs?

Rated R, The Conjuring: Last Rites plays in Thursday previews before opening in theaters nationwide on Friday. The official summary of the film reads, “The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring Cinematic Universe, based on real events.

ForbesWhat Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 4 And What Is It About?By Tim Lammers

“Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.”

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy as Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter, who reprises his role as Father Gordon.

The Conjuring Cinematic Universe kicked off in 2013 with the release of director James Wan’s The Conjuring, followed by two more Conjuring movies and six spinoff movies including The Nun and Annabelle.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role MaterializedBy Tim Lammers

The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the fourth and final Conjuring movie and the 10th Conjuring Cinematic Universe film overall. Below are Rotten Tomatoes ratings for all 10 films from worst to best.

10. ‘The Nun’ (2018)

The frightening evil specter of the title character in The Nun was first introduced in The Conjuring 2 in 2016, and the character, played by Bonnie Aarons, got her own Conjuring spinoff movie in 2018.

The Nun, a prequel movie that also stars Taissa Farmiga and Demián Bichir, got a 24% “rotten” rating on RT based on 206 reviews and a Popcornmeter score of 35% on RT based on 5,000-plus verified user ratings.

9. ‘Annabelle’ (2014)

The demonically possessed doll Annabelle was first introduced in 2013’s The Conjuring and was at the center of the first spinoff movie in The Conjuring Cinematic Universe in 2014.

Annabelle, which stars Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton and Alfre Woodard, received a 28% “rotten” review on RT based on 133 reviews and a 35% “rotten” Popcornmeter score based on 50,000-plus verified user ratings.

8. ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ (2016)

Although The Curse of La Llorona is not formally considered a part of The Conjuring Cinematic Universe, there are some story and character crossovers from other Conjuring films, so the film is included here.

Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz and Patricia Velasquez star in the film, where a haunted spirit, the La Llorona (Marisol Ramirez), with a tragic past terrorizes a family in 1970s Los Angeles.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 Is Now Streaming: How To Watch Episodes 5-8By Tim Lammers

The Curse of La Llorona earned a 26% “rotten” rating on RT based on 188 reviews and a Popcornmeter score of 35% “rotten” based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings.

While The Curse of La Llorona was panned by critics, director Michael Chaves impressed the film’s producers James Wan and Gary Daubermaun enough to hire the filmmaker to hire him to direct 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

7. ‘The Nun II’ (2018)

Another prequel movie, The Nun II, once again stars Bonnie Aarons as the demonic habit-wearing spirit and Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene.

The Nun II received a 51% “rotten” rating on RT based on 153 reviews, but received a “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.

6. ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021)

The third Conjuring movie stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warner is based again on a true story, this time where a man is trying to use demonic possession in a case where he is accused of murder.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It earned a 56% “rotten” rating on RT, but the film fared far better with audiences on the site, who awarded the film with a “fresh” 83% Popcornmeter score based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.

5. ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ (2025)

As of this publication, the final Conjuring movie starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren lands smack dab in the middle of the best and worst rated Conjuring Cinematic Universe films on Rotten Tomatoes.

To date, The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned a 62% “fresh” rating based on 37 reviews, a number that is bound to fluctuate once the film hits theaters later this week. The RT Popcornmeter score for the film is still pending.

4. ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ (2019)

Although the film doesn’t have a Conjuring title, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are featured in a supporting capactity as Ed and Lorraine Warrenb in this Annabelle tale, where the doll manages to terrorize people even though it is stored in the couple’s room of possessed artifacts.

Annabelle Comes Home received a 64% “fresh” rating from RT critics based on 209 reviews, while audiences on RT gave the film a 70% “fresh” rating based on 5,000-plus verified user ratings.

As more reviews for The Conjuring: Last Rites are posted on RT, it’s possible that Annabelle Comes Home could flip-flop it’s ranking with the film and end up at No. 5 on RT’s list of Conjuring Cinematic Universe movies.

3. ‘Annabelle: Creation’ (2017)

Annabelle the doll finally gets an origin story with Annabelle Creation, a prequel movie that chronicles how the demonically possessed object came to be. Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto star as a toymaker and his wife, who suffer the tragic loss of their young daughter, Bee (Samara Lee) — whose real name is Annabelle.

Annabelle: Creation received a 70% “fresh” rating from RT critics based on 189 reviews and a 68% “fresh” Popcornmeter rating based on 10,000-plus verified user ratings.

‘The Conjuring 2’ (2015)

Following the big success of the original Conjuring movie in 2013, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprised their roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren for The Conjuring 2, where they examined the real-life case of the Enfield Haunting in Enfield, outside of London, England.

The Conjuring 2 earned an 80% “fresh” rating from RT critics based on 252 reviews and an 82% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 50,000-plus verified user ratings.

1. ‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga made their debuts as demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in the original Conjuring movie, based on a paranormal investigation by the couple in 1970.

In the film, the couple examines the haunting of a remote farmhouse, where a couple (Lili Taylor and Ron Livingston) live with their five children and are subject to horrifying occurrences — with one of them eventually becoming demonically possessed.

ForbesWhen Is ‘The Toxic Avenger’ Remake Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

The Conjuring received an 86% “fresh” rating from RT critics based on 226 reviews. The film also received an 83% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 100,00o-plus verified user ratings.

The Conjuring: Last Rites plays in Thursday previews before opening in theaters nationwide on Friday.

ForbesBob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Is Now On Streaming – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/03/all-conjuring-universe-films-ranked-worst-to-best-by-rotten-tomatoes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve to host stablecoin and DeFi-focused conference amid regulatory progress

Federal Reserve to host stablecoin and DeFi-focused conference amid regulatory progress

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to host a conference on payments innovation next month to discuss stablecoin use cases, tokenization and the growing relationship between traditional finance and crypto.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001596-2.14%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/04 07:17
Share
Bitcoin's daily computing power hits a record high of 1.279 ZH/s

Bitcoin's daily computing power hits a record high of 1.279 ZH/s

PANews reported on September 4th that according to Decrypt, data from mining data platform CoinWarz shows that Bitcoin's daily computing power hit a record high of 1.279 ZH/s on Tuesday, despite the asset's price remaining essentially flat over the previous 24 hours. Bitcoin's seven-day moving average for computing power also reached a high, exceeding 1 ZH/s. Despite miners still facing rising energy costs and declining rewards, computing power continues to rise. Since last year's halving, miners' earnings have fallen from 6,250 bitcoins to 3,125. Miners typically rely on rising Bitcoin prices to cover costs, but the asset's continued price volatility has prompted some large miners to turn to high-performance computing.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012378-3.32%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 08:27
Share
Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge to 2022 Lows

Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge to 2022 Lows

BitcoinWorld Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge to 2022 Lows A significant shift is underway in the Ethereum market, capturing the attention of investors and analysts alike. Recent data reveals that centralized exchange ETH holdings have fallen to their lowest level since 2022, signaling a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency. This isn’t just a minor fluctuation; it’s a profound movement of assets that could reshape Ethereum’s future trajectory. Why Are Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Declining? The numbers speak volumes: Ethereum (ETH) holdings on major centralized exchanges have dropped to a mere 17.4 million, a figure not seen since 2022. This substantial decrease, reported by Cointelegraph based on CryptoQuant data, indicates that approximately 2.5 million ETH has been withdrawn from these platforms over the past three months alone. But what’s driving this exodus? Investor Behavior: Many long-term investors prefer to hold their assets in self-custody wallets, moving them off exchanges to enhance security and avoid potential third-party risks. Staking Opportunities: The rise of Ethereum 2.0 (now the Beacon Chain) and liquid staking protocols encourages users to withdraw ETH from exchanges to participate in staking, earning rewards while contributing to network security. Reduced Selling Pressure: Lower ETH holdings on exchanges often suggest that fewer tokens are immediately available for sale, which can reduce selling pressure in the market. The Rise of Institutional ETH Holdings: A New Era? This decline in exchange ETH holdings isn’t happening in a vacuum. It coincides directly with a growing trend of accumulation by publicly traded companies. These firms are increasingly recognizing Ethereum’s potential as a store of value and a strategic asset. Since the beginning of the year, several companies have publicly announced their plans to acquire and hold ETH, signaling a significant shift in corporate treasury strategies. For example, companies like Sharplink Gaming, Bitmine, Immersion Technologies, and Ethermachine are among those making headlines for their ETH purchases. This institutional interest is not just speculative; it reflects a deeper understanding of Ethereum’s technological advancements, its robust ecosystem, and its role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT sectors. Currently, an estimated 17 publicly traded companies collectively hold over 3.6 million ETH, a testament to this evolving landscape. What Does This Shift in ETH Holdings Imply for Ethereum’s Future? The implications of decreasing exchange ETH holdings and increasing institutional adoption are multifaceted and potentially very positive for Ethereum. When more ETH is moved off exchanges and into long-term holding strategies, it reduces the circulating supply available for immediate trading. This can create a supply shock, especially if demand continues to grow. Consider these potential impacts: Price Appreciation: A reduced supply on exchanges, coupled with consistent or rising demand, typically leads to upward price pressure. Market Maturity: Institutional involvement lends credibility and stability to the Ethereum market, attracting more traditional investors and fostering broader acceptance. Decentralization: While centralized exchanges serve a purpose, the movement of ETH into self-custody and staking pools aligns with the ethos of decentralization, making the network more robust. Long-Term Confidence: Companies choosing to hold ETH on their balance sheets demonstrates a strong belief in Ethereum’s long-term value proposition and its role in the future of digital economies. This trend suggests a maturing market where Ethereum is increasingly viewed not just as a speculative asset, but as a foundational technology and a strategic investment. Looking Ahead: The Evolving Landscape of Ethereum The current dynamics surrounding ETH holdings on centralized exchanges are a powerful indicator of changing market sentiment and investor behavior. As institutional players deepen their involvement and individual investors opt for self-custody and staking, the Ethereum ecosystem is likely to become more resilient and less susceptible to short-term market volatility. This ongoing shift underscores the growing confidence in Ethereum’s utility, innovation, and its long-term potential. It’s a fascinating time to observe the cryptocurrency space, with Ethereum at the forefront of this evolution. The movement of assets off exchanges is a clear signal that many believe in Ethereum’s fundamental value, positioning it for what could be an exciting future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does it mean for ETH holdings to fall on centralized exchanges? A: It means that a significant amount of Ethereum is being moved off trading platforms and into private wallets, staking contracts, or institutional treasuries. This often indicates a preference for long-term holding over short-term trading. Q2: Why are publicly traded companies buying ETH? A: Companies are buying ETH for various reasons, including diversifying treasury assets, gaining exposure to the Web3 and DeFi ecosystems, and recognizing Ethereum’s potential as a valuable, programmable asset with long-term growth prospects. Q3: How does this trend impact Ethereum’s price? A: A decrease in exchange ETH holdings typically reduces the immediate selling pressure and available supply. If demand remains strong or increases, this supply squeeze can contribute to upward price momentum. Q4: Is it safer to hold ETH off a centralized exchange? A: Many argue that holding ETH in a self-custody wallet (like a hardware wallet) offers greater security as it removes the risk of exchange hacks or regulatory actions that could affect your assets. However, it also places the full responsibility of security on the individual. Q5: What is the significance of institutional adoption for Ethereum? A: Institutional adoption brings legitimacy, capital, and broader market acceptance to Ethereum. It signals that traditional finance and corporations are increasingly confident in its technology and long-term viability, which can attract more mainstream investors. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help us bring crucial market insights to a wider audience! To learn more about the latest Ethereum market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge to 2022 Lows first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.0161-0.43%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01686+0.29%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012378-3.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve to host stablecoin and DeFi-focused conference amid regulatory progress

Bitcoin's daily computing power hits a record high of 1.279 ZH/s

Crucial Shift: Centralized Exchange ETH Holdings Plunge to 2022 Lows

Unified security layers may accelerate institutional crypto adoption

Crypto Treasury Strategies Soar Past Traditional VCs With $15B