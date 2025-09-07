All The 2025 VMAs Presenters And Hosts, Including ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

LL Cool J performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. He will host the program this year. Getty Images for MTV

The host and presenters for the 2025 VMAs on CBS are an impressive list of who’s who in music. The network will air the iconic Video Music Awards for the first time ever, and a number of top names are turning out to support the event. The host is one of the best-known names in music, who has had a successful acting career as well. And the presenters include the 2023 Best New Artist winner as well as previous VMA nominees and the real-life singers behind the movie smash KPop Demon Hunters. Here are all the details about the 2025 VMAs host and presenters.

Who Is Hosting The 2025 VMAs?

LL Cool J will host this year’s awards ceremony. The rapper is one of the most iconic names in hip-hop, with 14 albums, two Grammy Awards and seven additional nominations, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and two Billboard Music Awards.

Additionally, LL Cool J has won two Video Music Awards on four nominations, including earning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, the VMAs’ version of lifetime achievement, in 1997. He knows the ceremony well, with his most recent performance last year to celebrate 40 years of Def Jam Records, his longtime label.

He has also had a long-running acting career. He starred on NCIS: Los Angeles for 14 years and recently began a recurring guest role on fellow NCIS spinoff NCIS: Hawaii.

Who Are The 2025 VMAS Presenters?

More than a dozen well-known artists, actors, comedians and athletes will present during Sunday’s VMAs. Here are the confirmed presenters.

Ejae, a 2025 VMAS presenter, attends Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. Getty Images

2025 VMAs Presenter: KPop Demon Hunters’ EJAE, REI AMI + Audrey Nuna (Huntr/x)

The KPop Demon Hunters movie on Netflix and in theaters is one of the hottest things in pop culture right now, and MTV managed to land the real-life singers behind the movie as presenters. The songs performed by the movie’s fictional band, Huntr/x, are actually played by EJAE, REI AMI and Audrey Nuna.

VMAs 2025 presenter Jessica Simpson performs a surprise set during Luck Reunion 2025 at Luck Ranch. Getty Images for Shock Ink

2025 VMAs Presenter: Jessica Simpson

It’s fitting that Simpson is returning to the channel that turned her into a household name. The pop singer, who released her first hit single in 1999, starred in the smash reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with her then-husband Nick Lachay in 2003-2005. She also received two VMA nominations.

VMAs 2025 presenter Ashlee Simpson Ross attends the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. WireImage

2025 VMAs Presenter: Ashlee Simpson Ross

Jessica’s little sister, Ross rose to fame in the 2000s as well, appearing as a guest on Newlyweds and later landing her own MTV spinoff, The Ashlee Simpson Show. Her first album, 2004’s Autobiography, sold more than 5 million copies. The former 7th Heaven co-star has continued to act, too.

VMAs 2025 Presenter Ciara performs onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

2025 VMAs Presenter: Ciara

Ciara has been in the music business for more than two decades, releasing her first album in 2004. Goodies went quadruple platinum and earned her two Grammy nominations, and it set the tone for years of success. In addition to singing and modeling, she has also dabbled in acting. She has won two VMAs.

VMAs 2025 Presenter Brittany Snow at the 96th Annual Oscars held at at the Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Variety via Getty Images

2025 VMAs Presenter: Brittany Snow

A former child actress who has made an impressively long career in Hollywood, Snow currently appears in Netflix’s The Hunting Wives. Her credits include the NBC series American Dreams and the movies The Pacifier and John Tucker Must Die. She is a good singer—her musical roles include parts in the movie Hairspray and the Pitch Perfect series.

VMAs 2025 Presenter Ice Spice poses with the Best New Artist award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. AFP via Getty Images

2025 VMAs Presenter: Ice Spice

The 2023 Best New Artist winner could just as easily be performing on the show. Her profile has only risen since that win, and the rapper-songwriter is one of the hottest musical acts around. She has only been performing for a few years—she rose to fame on TikTok—but she already has four Grammy Award nominations.

VMAs 2025 presenter Latto performs on stage during the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles. AFP via Getty Images

2025 VMAs Presenter: Latto

Singer and rapper Latto first gained notice as the winner of Jermaine Dupri’s reality series The Rap Game in 2016. Her 2019 single “Bitch from da Souf” went two times platinum, and “Big Energy” two years later did even better, ending the year among Billboard’s top 10 singles. She won a 2023 VMA for Song of the Summer for “Seven” with Jung Kook.

VMAs 2025 presenter Livvy Dunne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022, in Hollywood, California. FilmMagic

2025 VMAs Presenter: Livvy Dunne

Gymnast turned influencer Dunne used to compete for LSU, but now she leverages her more than 10 million social media followers for endorsements and commercials. She competed at the gymnastics national championships several times before going to college and made a national team. She retired from the sport earlier this year after several injuries that kept her from competing.

VMAs 2025 presenter Malin Akerman at the premiere of “Novocaine,” held at Paramount Theatre on March 10, 2025. Variety via Getty Images

2025 VMAs Presenter: Malin Akerman

Actress Akerman has starred in a number of romcoms (including The Proposal, Couples Retreat and 27 Dresses) and other movies, as well as appearing on Showtime’s long-running Billions. Her role on ABC sitcom Trophy Wife earned rave reviews. She’s now starring in Netflix’s The Hunting Wives along with Snow.

VMAs 2025 presenter Megan Stalter attends the “Too Much” episode screening and “Megan Stalter in Conversation With SNL’s Sarah Sherman” at 92NY on July 14, 2025, in New York City. Getty Images

2025 VMAs Presenter: Megan Stalter

Comedian Stalter plays Kayla on the hit HBO show Hacks. She starred in The Megan Stalter Show on YouTube from 2019 to 2020, earning recognition by New York magazine as a comedian you should know. The New York Times has also singled her out for praise. During the pandemic, she used her Instagram to star in funny sketches.

VMAs 2025 presenter Nikki Glaser attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024. FilmMagic

2025 VMAs Presenter: Nikki Glaser

Standup comic Glaser is known for hosting a number of cable comedy and reality shows, including Comedy Central’s Not Safe With Nikki Glaser. Earlier this year, she became the first-ever solo host of the Golden Globes, earning such good reviews that she’s already been booked to host the 2026 show.

VMAs 2025 presenter Paris Hilton attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2025 VMAs Presenter: Paris Hilton

The VMAs are really celebrating the early 2000s with this list of presenters. Hilton also rose to fame then and cemented it when she starred with then-bestie Nicole Richie on the Fox reality show The Simple Life. More recently, Hilton has appeared in documentaries and become a mother of two.

The 2025 VMAs will air at 8 p.m. on CBS, the first time the network (a corporate sibling of MTV) has ever aired the awards program. It will also air simultaneously on MTV, of course, as well as streaming live on Paramount+. The show will air from UBS Arena in New York City, with the 2025 VMAs preshow starting at 7 p.m.