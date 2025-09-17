ALL4 Mining attracts investors as crypto market heats up

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Ripple’s $15m XRP transfer and a fresh legal victory shift focus toward ALL4 Mining, a cross-chain platform offering passive income through DeFi-powered mining.

Table of Contents Market sentiment

ALL4 Mining: A new engine for passive income

Platform advantages

How to get started with ALL4 Mining

Conclusion

Summary Ripple moves 15m XRP after winning its SEC case, showcasing the network’s low-cost efficiency.

ALL4 Mining leverages Polkadot’s cross-chain tech with automated profit distribution and strong security.

Investors view ALL4 Mining as a “digital gold mining” platform amid favorable regulatory and market trends.

After winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities.

Although Ripple has not officially disclosed the purpose of the transfer, analysts speculate that it may be related to the exchange’s liquidity allocation, the expansion of cross-border payment channels, or potential ETF liquidity preparation.

Meanwhile, while XRP prices experienced a minor pullback, market attention is quickly turning to ALL4 Mining. Built on the Polkadot ecosystem, this innovative platform combines cross-chain mining capabilities with DeFi profit distribution, providing retail investors with a new path to passive income.

With the Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate cut and increasing clarity on cryptocurrency regulation, ALL4 Mining is increasingly being viewed as a “digital gold mining platform” poised to benefit from the convergence of institutional capital and retail participation.

Market sentiment

Currently, XRP is trading near $2.96, down 1.67% over the past 24 hours, with trading volume down over 26% to $4.94 billion. Analysts point out that $3.04 is a key short-term resistance level; a break above this resistance level could open the door for prices to retest $3.38 or even $3.50. Meanwhile, XRP futures open interest has surged to $7.94 billion, indicating growing market expectations for increased volatility and potential upward momentum.

ALL4 Mining: A new engine for passive income

Unlike traditional mining, ALL4 Mining utilizes cross-chain technology to connect the Polkadot ecosystem with mainstream blockchain networks. Users can directly stake computing power on the platform and automatically participate in profit distribution. By integrating DeFi protocols to optimize liquidity, investors can obtain daily passive income, and ALL4 Mining is set to become a bridge between traditional finance and the decentralized world.

Platform advantages

Cross-chain integration: Seamlessly connects Polkadot with multi-chain ecosystems, enhancing asset liquidity.

Automated revenue distribution: Smart contracts handle all payouts, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Security and compliance: Third-party audited contracts ensure transparency and fund security.

High yield potential: Rising market momentum unlocks new passive income opportunities.

Multi-currency payment support: Flexible and convenient payment options include USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, and SOL (Solana).

How to get started with ALL4 Mining

Step 1: Register an account

Interested investors can create a free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow them to earn $0.6 per day for free with their initial deposit.

Step 2: Top up the account

Users can get their cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer (starting with $100 USD).

Step 3: Select a plan

Users can choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet their financial goals. Interested traders can visit the official website for more details on high-yield contracts

Step 4: Start earning

Users can then watch their income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into the account, and users can withdraw them to their cryptocurrency wallet address.

Conclusion

With Ripple’s regulatory victory and the transfer of 15 million XRP, the market appears to be at a new inflection point. The convergence of institutional capital, retail participation, and a cross-chain ecosystem is laying the foundation for the next wave of cryptocurrency. With its integrated hashrate and DeFi yield model, ALL4 Mining is poised to be a major beneficiary of this transformation, providing investors with diversified passive income opportunities for future market cycles.

For more information, visit the official website and download the app. Email: [email protected]