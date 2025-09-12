ALL4 Mining launches XRP cloud mining app. Start mining and enjoy daily returns on your existing tokens.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:11
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$597.5+2.82%
Gravity
G$0.01176-1.01%
Solana
SOL$228.65+1.96%
Binance Coin
BNB$903.42+1.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,365.99+1.29%
XRP
XRP$3.0416+2.03%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09545+6.07%
RWAX
APP$0.002469+0.16%

ALL4 Mining today announced the official launch of its new mobile cloud mining app, designed to help everyday users mine XRP (Ripple). Known for its fast transaction confirmations and low fees, XRP is an ideal choice for cloud mining. Users simply hold XRP and can convert it into mining power through the ALL4 Mining platform. Without expensive hardware or complex setup, users can start mining and potentially earn up to $10,000 or more in daily profits.

A spokesperson for ALL4 Mining said: “Our new mobile app marks a significant milestone in truly democratizing AI-powered mining in the digital currency sector, enabling users to quickly participate in the emerging mining landscape. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the cryptocurrency industry, cloud mining is entering a new era of intelligence and automation.” ALL4 Mining, a global crypto infrastructure platform, today officially announced the launch of its AI-powered mobile cloud mining app. The app uses XRP (Ripple) to activate Bitcoin miners, providing global users with a smarter and more convenient mining experience and a more efficient and convenient solution for Bitcoin passive income.

What is ALL4 Mining? How can you easily start your cryptocurrency journey?

ALL4 Mining is a global cloud mining platform founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK. Leveraging its proprietary AI-powered computing power scheduling system, the platform provides users with low-cost, intelligent mining services for Bitcoin and other mainstream digital currencies. The platform supports mobile operations, serves over 200 countries, and has over 9 million users.

Platform Benefits:

⦁ Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration.

⦁ High profitability and daily payouts.

⦁ No additional service or management fees.

⦁ The platform accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g., DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement.

⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $40,000 in referral bonuses.

⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support.

With the ALL4 Mining AI cloud mining platform, anyone can easily participate in mining without having to purchase mining equipment or acquire specialized skills. In just three steps, you can begin your journey to passive income from digital assets.

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Choose a Plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you.

Step 3: Start Earning

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Get stable passive income by participating in the following contracts:

Contract Pricethe termDaily ProfitTotal income (principal + profit)Capital Return
$1002 days$4$100+$8=$108Yes
$140013 days$18.2$1400+$236.6=$1636.6Yes
$300020 days$42$3000+$840=$3840Yes
$500031 days$74$5000+$2294=$7294Yes
$10,00040 days$170$10,000+6800=$16,800Yes
$30,00050 days$540$30,000+$27,000=$57,000Yes
$50,00048 days$930$50,000+$44,640=$94,640Yes

————————-(Click to view more online contracts)———————-

Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. When your account reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw it to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits.

AI Mining: Breaking Down Traditional Barriers and Creating Greater Value for XRP

Traditional mining is costly, energy-intensive, and requires complex technical knowledge, making it nearly inaccessible to the average investor. ALL4 Mining’s innovative AI cloud mining platform breaks down these barriers, allowing investors to easily activate Bitcoin mining rigs using XRP (Ripple) and potentially earn up to $50,000 per day.

Join the cloud mining revolution today by visiting the official website https://all4mining.com/ or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app. With this new mobile app, managing your cryptocurrency investments has never been easier or more secure.

Click to download Google Apps

For more details, please visit the platform’s official website: https://all4mining.com/

Official email: [email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/all4-mining-launches-xrp-cloud-mining-app-start-mining-and-enjoy-daily-returns-on-your-existing-tokens/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.96+2.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714-2.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01425-0.90%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Share
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Share
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
Union
U$0.00951+1.82%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019299+25.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap