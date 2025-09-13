Allied Gaming adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to treasury in bold crypto move

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/13 02:31
Allied Gaming is making its move as institutional crypto adoption accelerates. The company invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum, citing a shifting regulatory environment as a key factor enabling its new digital asset strategy.

Summary
  • Nasdaq-listed Allied Gaming added BTC and ETH to its treasury for the first time.
  • Shares jumped over 100% following the crypto investment announcement. The move aligns with accelerating institutional adoption of digital assets

According to a press release dated September 12, Nasdaq-listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment has made an initial allocation of its corporate treasury into Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The experiential entertainment firm, known for its esports and virtual event productions, framed the move as the foundational step of a broader strategy to integrate blockchain technology and real-world asset tokenization into its core business.

While the company did not disclose the exact size of its purchase, the market’s reaction was unequivocal, with AGAE shares skyrocketing as much as 105% following the announcement.

A gradual shift into digital assets

Allied Gaming’s leadership views Bitcoin and Ethereum as essential cornerstones for building a Web3-native entertainment ecosystem. According to the company, the allocation represents the “first phase” of its comprehensive digital roadmap.

The move is intended not only to diversify the company’s treasury but also to lay the foundation for broader blockchain adoption, including tokenization of real-world assets like live entertainment rights, film and animation IP, and property management revenue streams.

Beyond treasury diversification, Allied Gaming plans to expand blockchain-based payment options across its global IP portfolio, covering esports platforms, live events, and experiential venues. The company is also preparing to integrate stablecoin and utility token frameworks to improve cross-border transactions, user engagement, and liquidity within its ecosystem.

Following the announcement, shares of AGAE on the Nasdaq experienced a dramatic surge, climbing by as much as 105% at the peak of the trading day. The stock hit a high of $2.18 before settling around $1.73, still reflecting a sharp increase that propelled the company’s market capitalization to approximately $73 million.

