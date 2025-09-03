AlloyX Merges with Solowin Holdings at $350 Million Valuation

Hong Kong, September 3, 2025 – AlloyX Group (“AlloyX”), a Hong Kong-based fintech company focused on cross-border payments and institutional-grade asset tokenization through stablecoin infrastructure, today announced it has reached a definitive merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN, “Solowin”). This merger will fully leverage the strengths of both parties in traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem, jointly building a new financial ecosystem centered on stablecoins and driving deep integration between traditional finance and digital assets.

Prior to this merger, AlloyX had already gained recognition from several leading global investment institutions. Top investors such as Fenbushi Capital, Longling Capital, Kiln, Arbitrum Foundation, and Offchain Labs all participated in AlloyX’s latest financing round, underscoring the industry’s strong confidence in AlloyX’s development prospects.

Peter Lok, Chairman of Solowin Holdings, stated: “Currently, the global market size of the stablecoin ecosystem has reached hundreds of billions of dollars. We are fully committed to jointly building the world’s leading compliant stablecoin-powered financial super platform. Notably, all shareholders have voluntarily agreed to a 12-month lock-up period, which fully demonstrates the AlloyX team’s firm confidence and commitment to our shared long-term vision.”

Dr. Thomas Zhu, Co-Founder & CEO of AlloyX Group, said: “AlloyX is dedicated to innovation and practice in stablecoin payment infrastructure and RWA tokenization. We believe that the integration of compliance and technology-driven approaches will open a new chapter in digital finance. This merger will enable us to provide global users with safer, more efficient, and more convenient financial services.”

About AlloyX Limited

AlloyX Limited is a technology company that specializes in global stablecoin payments and asset tokenization, merging traditional banking with blockchain services. Backed by notable investors, AlloyX aims to become the world’s leading and Asia’s largest stablecoin service provider. For more information: https://www.alloyx.com/.

Media Contact:

Tracy Zhang

Head of PR, AlloyX

[email protected]