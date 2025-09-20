Almost $410M Presale Momentum: 312K Users Fuel BlockDAG as $0.0013 Entry Window Nears Deadline

So far, BlockDAG has raised almost $410 and sold more than 26.3 billion coins. These achievements are about more than size. The real strength comes from the people behind the numbers, and this mix gives BlockDAG an edge few projects can claim. That edge may help reshape how global crypto adoption takes place over the next cycle. The Numbers Tell a Wider Story Having 312,000 users is far more than a headline figure. It proves real reach at scale. Where most presales depend on a handful of regions with large buyers, BlockDAG shows what happens when people from everywhere join in. From early adopters in Latin America to miners in Asia and DeFi fans in Europe, the community is spread across cultures, languages, and time zones. This wide presence adds more than growth. It also creates balance. When no single region drives excitement, the effect of local market changes or new rules is less powerful. BlockDAG is not bound to one place, and that makes its progress steadier. With 26.3 billion coins already sold and momentum still strong, this global spread itself becomes a core part of the value offered. Almost $410M Raised Without Paid Hype What does almost $410 million raised look like without celebrity campaigns, viral tricks, or gimmick stunts? For BlockDAG, it shows steady trust built step by step. Weekly news updates, live previews of the explorer, dashboards, shipments of mining rigs, and the soon-to-launch Awakening Testnet all gave users clear proof of progress. The price plan also makes early entry rewarding. Batch 30 coins are set at $0.03, but there is still a limited option at $0.0013 until October 1. That equals a possible 2900% return for those who act in time. This setup mixes fairness, clarity, and urgency. Global spread, plus this pricing method, makes BlockDAG very different from most projects. It does not chase noise. It builds solid trust quietly, one country and one user at a time. Why Global Reach Builds Stronger Growth Many projects aim to go global only after launch. BlockDAG did it before launch. Having users in more than 130 nations during presale builds a base for stronger decentralization from the start. Proof-of-Engagement mining on mobile, account upgrades, and upcoming CEX listings across Europe, Asia, and North America will add to this growth soon. Starting with a global base also helps create global liquidity when exchanges list the coin. That matters because demand is already spread out before launch day. Instead of waiting for new interest after launch, BlockDAG’s worldwide users, buyers, and validators are ready. With 3 million daily users on the X1 app and 19,900 mining units already shipped, global reach is not just a plan. It is happening now. That is why many already call this presale one of the strongest and most balanced of the year. Final Thoughts Most presales chase sales totals. BlockDAG aimed for global reach and ended up with both. With 312,000 users, presence in more than 130 countries, and almost $410 million raised, it has gone beyond a strong start and built a global structure for the future. The $0.0013 entry point before October 1 gives a rare chance, while Batch 30 coins are priced at $0.03. What sets BlockDAG apart is not hype but how far it has already reached before launch. Millions are already mining on the X1 app each day, and thousands of rigs are in use, anchoring the future with steady proof. This is not a short-term story. It is about global growth shown in real numbers. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Almost $410M Presale Momentum: 312K Users Fuel BlockDAG as $0.0013 Entry Window Nears Deadline appeared first on 36Crypto. So far, BlockDAG has raised almost $410 and sold more than 26.3 billion coins. These achievements are about more than size. The real strength comes from the people behind the numbers, and this mix gives BlockDAG an edge few projects can claim. That edge may help reshape how global crypto adoption takes place over the next cycle. The Numbers Tell a Wider Story Having 312,000 users is far more than a headline figure. It proves real reach at scale. Where most presales depend on a handful of regions with large buyers, BlockDAG shows what happens when people from everywhere join in. From early adopters in Latin America to miners in Asia and DeFi fans in Europe, the community is spread across cultures, languages, and time zones. This wide presence adds more than growth. It also creates balance. When no single region drives excitement, the effect of local market changes or new rules is less powerful. BlockDAG is not bound to one place, and that makes its progress steadier. With 26.3 billion coins already sold and momentum still strong, this global spread itself becomes a core part of the value offered. Almost $410M Raised Without Paid Hype What does almost $410 million raised look like without celebrity campaigns, viral tricks, or gimmick stunts? For BlockDAG, it shows steady trust built step by step. Weekly news updates, live previews of the explorer, dashboards, shipments of mining rigs, and the soon-to-launch Awakening Testnet all gave users clear proof of progress. The price plan also makes early entry rewarding. Batch 30 coins are set at $0.03, but there is still a limited option at $0.0013 until October 1. That equals a possible 2900% return for those who act in time. This setup mixes fairness, clarity, and urgency. Global spread, plus this pricing method, makes BlockDAG very different from most projects. It does not chase noise. It builds solid trust quietly, one country and one user at a time. Why Global Reach Builds Stronger Growth Many projects aim to go global only after launch. BlockDAG did it before launch. Having users in more than 130 nations during presale builds a base for stronger decentralization from the start. Proof-of-Engagement mining on mobile, account upgrades, and upcoming CEX listings across Europe, Asia, and North America will add to this growth soon. Starting with a global base also helps create global liquidity when exchanges list the coin. That matters because demand is already spread out before launch day. Instead of waiting for new interest after launch, BlockDAG’s worldwide users, buyers, and validators are ready. With 3 million daily users on the X1 app and 19,900 mining units already shipped, global reach is not just a plan. It is happening now. That is why many already call this presale one of the strongest and most balanced of the year. Final Thoughts Most presales chase sales totals. BlockDAG aimed for global reach and ended up with both. With 312,000 users, presence in more than 130 countries, and almost $410 million raised, it has gone beyond a strong start and built a global structure for the future. The $0.0013 entry point before October 1 gives a rare chance, while Batch 30 coins are priced at $0.03. What sets BlockDAG apart is not hype but how far it has already reached before launch. Millions are already mining on the X1 app each day, and thousands of rigs are in use, anchoring the future with steady proof. This is not a short-term story. It is about global growth shown in real numbers. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Almost $410M Presale Momentum: 312K Users Fuel BlockDAG as $0.0013 Entry Window Nears Deadline appeared first on 36Crypto.