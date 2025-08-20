‘Alt Season’ Search Interest Falls Over 50% After Brief Rally

TLDR

Google search interest for “alt season” fell to 45 from a peak of 100 last week.

The drop in interest coincides with altcoins like Dogecoin and XRP losing recent gains.

Economist Alex Krueger questioned the legitimacy of the search spike, suggesting it could be manipulated.

Some analysts doubt the relevance of “alt season” as a market indicator due to evolving investor strategies.

Google search interest for the term “alt season” has dropped by more than 50% from its peak just one week ago. According to data from Google Trends, the search interest for “alt season” reached a high of 100 on August 13, just before Bitcoin hit its recent peak of $124,128. However, by Tuesday, the search interest had fallen sharply to 45, showing a noticeable retracement in the market’s excitement for altcoins.

The sharp drop in search interest comes as both Bitcoin and various altcoins have seen a pullback after their recent rallies. This has left many questioning whether the search spike just a week ago was genuine or artificially influenced.

‘Alt Season’ Rally and Its Short-lived Impact

The surge in “alt season” search interest occurred just as altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP experienced a rally. Both assets saw their prices rise by around 19% over a two-week period leading up to August 13. However, this excitement was short-lived.

In the week following, both Dogecoin and XRP lost approximately 11% of their value, reflecting the volatile nature of altcoins.

Many in the crypto community were eager to identify signs of a longer altcoin rally, but the quick reversal raised questions about the sustainability of the so-called “alt season.” With the market cooling down, it is unclear whether the previous surge in interest was based on genuine investor enthusiasm or if it was simply a fleeting trend.

Economic Experts Question the Legitimacy of Search Spikes

Economist Alex Krueger raised concerns about the legitimacy of the recent spike in “alt season” searches. In a tweet on Tuesday, he asked his followers whether the spike was “organic or manufactured via bots.”

Krueger’s skepticism stems from the dramatic and brief nature of the search surge, which could suggest manipulation or artificial inflows in search traffic.

While search trends can often reflect genuine market interest, the crypto market’s complexity and the potential for manipulated data mean that traders should take these trends with caution. Krueger’s remarks underline the need for more scrutiny when interpreting Google Trends data as a market indicator.

Shifting Sentiment and Alternative Investment Methods

Despite the drop in search interest for “alt season,” some crypto analysts argue that the term may no longer hold the same relevance as it once did. Cristian Chifoi, another prominent crypto analyst, pointed out that the surge in search interest may have been partially fueled by crypto exchanges like Coinbase promoting the term. However, he also expressed uncertainty about whether tracking “alt season” is still a reliable method for gauging the state of the market.

The increasing use of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as the growing adoption of crypto by institutional investors, has shifted how traders approach the market. Many now have more structured ways to gain exposure to digital assets, reducing the influence of speculative terms like “alt season.”

The post ‘Alt Season’ Search Interest Falls Over 50% After Brief Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.