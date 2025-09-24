Altcoin Development Activity Surges Ahead of October Rally Hopes

As investors look for signs of resilience, on-chain analytics firm Santiment has highlighted which projects are seeing the most developer activity, a metric often linked to long-term strength.

Ethereum topped the list once again, logging nearly 3,000 development-related updates in the past month.

That figure was roughly double the number recorded by its closest competitor, BNB Chain, which came in second. Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum rounded out the top five, all registering more than 1,000 events during the same period.

While price action remains weak across most majors, the data suggests that core teams are continuing to build at pace.

Supporters argue that consistent development through downturns lays the groundwork for the next market upswing — a dynamic many hope will play out as the calendar turns to October.

