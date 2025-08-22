Altcoin ETFs on Hold: Will XRP, Solana, and Litecoin Finally Get Approved in 2025?

The delay impacts applications from major asset managers including Bitwise, Grayscale, and CoinShares, leaving institutional investors waiting longer for clarity. The move mirrors earlier procedural extensions seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF reviews, keeping approval possibilities alive but extending the uncertainty.

Analysts See October Deadline as Crucial

According to Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, the SEC is maintaining a cautious approach but not closing the door on approvals. He notes that, much like the eventual greenlights for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, regulators are carefully weighing market safeguards and investor protections before expanding access to altcoins.

“The SEC is conducting careful reviews, but approvals remain possible if regulatory concerns are addressed by October 2025,” Geraci explained.

Short-Term Volatility, Long-Term Expectations

The delays have created pockets of volatility across the crypto market. Despite the turbulence, institutional managers remain positioned for potential inflows once the green light is given. Historical precedent from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF launches shows that regulatory approval often triggers significant institutional demand, raising expectations that XRP, Solana, and Litecoin could benefit in a similar way.

Asset Managers Preparing Infrastructure

Even with extended deadlines, firms like Grayscale, Bitwise, and CoinShares are continuing to prepare their infrastructure to handle large-scale ETF inflows. The Solana and Litecoin ETF applications remain under review alongside XRP, signaling that the SEC is treating this as part of a broader evaluation of altcoin-based ETFs rather than isolated cases.

What This Means for the Market

The October 2025 deadline now serves as a key milestone for the future of crypto ETFs in the U.S. If approvals come through, analysts expect it could open the door for additional digital asset products and accelerate institutional adoption. Until then, markets are likely to remain sensitive to regulatory updates, with XRP and Solana investors particularly attuned to developments.

For now, the SEC’s cautious stance highlights the ongoing regulatory hurdles facing altcoin ETFs, even as demand from Wall Street continues to build.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

